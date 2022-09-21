Hannah Ann Sluss wears cute game day outfit to support Rams boyfriend Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss appeared on The Bachelor Season 24. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann was stylish in blue and white as a show of support to her NFL boyfriend.

Hannah is dating Jake Funk, a running back on the Los Angles Rams.

Jake and the Los Angeles Rams won earlier this year when they became Super Bowl 2022 Champions.

Hannah often attends games while decked out in Rams-inspired attire.

For a recent game day, Hannah looked sporty chic while rocking a blue headband.

Hannah’s friends and followers loved her Rams look and raved about the cute ensemble.

Hannah Ann Sluss supports Rams in game-day outfit

Hannah Ann took to Instagram to share a video transiting into her game day attire with her 1.2 million followers.

At the start of the video, Hannah already appeared decked out In Rams colors with a thick-strapped white crop top, blues sweats, and white sneakers.

However, she left the frame for a more sleek look in the same colors.

Hannah’s game-day outfit included a white strapless crop top, vibrant blue pants, a blue headband, and blue and white sneakers.

Hannah wore her hair down as she struck poses in the adorable look.

The Bachelor Nation beauty completed the look with a clear purse.

She captioned the post, “Since it’s the weekend 🎉 here’s my game day outfit from last game 🏈 outfit is link in my bio 💙.”

The post received lots of likes and comments, including from Hannah’s fellow The Bachelor Season 24 finalist Madison Prewett.

Madison wrote in all-caps, “SO CUTEEE WOW.”

Other comments shared the same sentiment about the cuteness of the look, with supporters writing, “Yess cutie,” “Cutie!!!,” and “You’re the cutest ever ever ever.”

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett were Peter Weber’s final two

Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett managed to have a supportive bond after their unique and dramatic experience on The Bachelor.

Viewers will recall that Peter initially chose Hannah Ann as his final rose receiver, only to later decide he wanted to pursue finalist Madison instead.

While Peter chose Madison after ending things with Hannah, their relationship was short-lived.

During a heated After the Final Rose finale, it was clear Peter’s mom Barbara wasn’t a fan of Peter and Madison’s relationship, and she got into a tense exchange with Madison.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that Peter and Madison had broken up.

Things still worked out for Madison and Hannah as they’re both in happy relationships, and Madison is engaged.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.