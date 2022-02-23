Hannah Ann Sluss stuns in a white bikini on couple’s vacation with Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss stuns in a matching bikini on a getaway to Mexico with Jake Funk. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss’ new boyfriend may have just won the Super Bowl, but Hannah Ann was the star of the show on their getaway this weekend.

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann stunned in a pure white bikini as she vacationed with her new boyfriend, Jake Funk, in Mexico.

Hannah Ann Sluss showed off her new Devon Windsor swimsuit on vacation in Mexico

Hannah Ann sported an all-white ensemble complete with a Devon Windsor swim set, matching sunglasses, and headband. She also donned a white jacket with the same intricate detail as the suit to complete the look.

The Bachelor alum posed in front of the resort deck and pool as she showed off her vacation style.

“The past few days in paradise,” Hannah Ann captioned the post.

Hannah Ann Sluss vacationed with her new boyfriend Jake Funk in Mexico

Hannah Ann’s new boyfriend, Jake Funk, also appeared in her post. Although Jake broke the color scheme with a pair of pink swim trunks with palm trees, the two appeared in sync on everything else.

The couple shared a meal by the pool and even celebrated Jake’s Super Bowl win.

“Your crazy matches my crazy,” Hannah Ann captioned her story of the two cuddled up while out on a boat ride.

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

She also posted an album of the boat ride, complete with a video of the two joking around as Jake first belly flopped off the boat and then had to be towed back in.

“We got you babe,” she yelled. “I love you.”

“I love you,” Jake answered back as he laughed while being pulled back to the boat.

Fellow Rams player Ben Skowronek also joined the pair as they shared drinks on the boat and posed as a group in front of the scenic background.

“Next stop: Lovers Beach,” Hannah Ann captioned the post.

Hannah Ann Sluss debuted her new boyfriend after his team won the Super Bowl

Despite keeping her new relationship quiet for months, Hannah Ann hasn’t been shy about posting her boyfriend since their official Instagram debut.

She was even at the NFL player’s side as the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Their relationship hasn’t been public for long, but it appears Hannah Ann and Jake are already getting stronger as they enjoyed their first couple’s getaway and even tossed around the big L-word.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.