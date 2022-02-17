Hannah Ann Sluss reveals she moved after being caught up in a break-in

Hannah Ann Sluss no longer felt safe after she was caught in a break-in. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss opened up about the shocking break-in that triggered her quick move.

Hannah Ann revealed she’s officially all moved into her new place less than a month after she worried fans by declaring she no longer felt safe.

Hannah Ann Sluss moved after she was caught up in a break-in in her old apartment building

The Bachelor alum hopped on Instagram stories while she was unpacking her new place to give insight into the vague statements she made in January.

“I was starting to feel very unsafe,” Hannah Ann said. “I actually was just in a bad situation where I was in my parking garage and two men broke in, and I was in there alone.”

Although the situation was scary, Hannah Ann said that it was also eye-opening to other security issues in the building.

“I knew that I had to move, but I also needed to make a change in my life and ensure that I can be safer.”

Hannah Ann Sluss opened up about how she’s keeping herself safe after the break-in

She also spoke on the other actions she’s taken in her daily life to ensure her safety going forward.

Hannah Ann started out carrying pepper spray but felt as though it wasn’t readily available enough when she was out alone. She then chose to partner with Invisawear after the break-in and shared the emergency products she’d been using from the company with her fans.

After the break-in, Hannah Ann was also quick to take action on finding a new place and posted a photo of herself all moved in to her new apartment and surrounded by boxes.

“Manifest & Move. I was ready to make my dreams a reality,” she wrote. “Now onto the new & exciting things ahead for 2022!”

It appears as though Hannah Ann is moving on to bigger and better things in more ways than her new apartment. After months of speculation, Hannah Ann went Instagram official with Jake Funk to celebrate his Super Bowl win.

The two took to Instagram again to post a series of photos and videos of their time at the Super Bowl parade together. Hannah Ann and Jake danced, posed with the trophy, and shared snaps of the confetti and fireworks.

Despite the scary break-in and hectic move, Hannah Ann seems to be making the most of the transition and her newly public relationship.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.