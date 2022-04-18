Hannah Ann Sluss introduced Jake Funk to her parents — This is how it went

Hannah Ann recently revealed that she introduced her boyfriend, Jake Funk to her parents. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss has shared some news regarding her running back boyfriend, Jake Funk.

Hannah Ann, 25, was a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor – where the two got engaged and then broke it off when Peter came clean about his lingering feelings for Madison Prewett.

Since the show, Hannah Ann has found happiness outside of The Bachelor franchise with her current boyfriend, Jake Funk.

Hannah Ann introduced boyfriend Jake to her parents

In an interview with E! News, The Bachelor Season 24 contestant said she and Jake have already intertwined their families.

“I met his parents, then that next week, had my parents come out from Tennessee. They made the trip out to California, and they met him and then also his parents all within the same day, which was really fun,” Hannah Ann said.

After her family traveled to California to meet Jake and his parents, they gave their approval by saying he was the right match for their daughter. “They adore him. They think he’s like, such a great fit for me,” she said in regards to her family.

Jake is a current running back for the LA Rams, and the two first showed their relationship on social media during this year’s Super Bowl. The two made a joint post that consisted of multiple photos and videos of the big game with the caption, “A moment we will always cherish. Love you!”

Hannah Ann and Jake’s recent paradise getaway

After Jake’s big win at the 2022 Super Bowl, the couple’s next stop was a vacation on “Lovers Beach.” The two posted photos in Cabo San Lucas to share their celebratory getaway with their followers, which featured their stunning tropical surroundings.

Hannah Ann also posted photos of her and Jake in both their “beach day” and “date night” outfits with the caption, “Can we stay another night? Please @jakefunk34 🥺⁣💛☀️🌴 .”

When it comes to the future of Hannah Ann and Jake, she has nothing but trust in their shared vision and wouldn’t change their relationship in any way. “I don’t want to change anything about him. I mean, he’s my best friend, and we just truly enjoy being around each other,” she said.

The former contestant also said that Jake will be joining her for a hometown visit to Tennessee sometime this summer to experience her “country upbringing.”

With Jake learning about her Tennessee roots, especially after having met her parents already, it seems the two are gearing up for a memorable summer ahead of them.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.