Hannah Ann Sluss in daring cut-out dress for ESPYS with boyfriend Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss enjoyed a date night at the ESPYS in a risque, metallic pink dress. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss rocked a risque dress on Thursday night as she enjoyed a date night with her hunky boyfriend, Jake Funk.

The pair attended the ESPYS together, and it’s the second big night for the couple after his team won the Superbowl in February.

The Bachelor alum wore a metallic, pink maxi dress that featured spaghetti straps and cut-outs in the center that showed off her toned abs. It also had a thigh slit that showed off her bronzed, toned legs.

She paired the ensemble with a silver clutch and matching silver heels and wore her brunette hair down in waves.

Her boyfriend, Jake Funk, a running back for the Los Angeles Rams, wore a Mander By Karn black suit with a black tie and was grinning from ear to ear the whole night.

Hannah Ann posted pictures from the night to her Instagram, captioning the photos, “Date night at the ESPY ✨ Such a fun week 🎉🤩.”

Hannah Ann Sluss received several supportive comments about her stunning dress

On top of receiving over 52k likes, including from fellow Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan, Hannah Ann received several supportive comments from Bachelor Nation.

Lauren Luyendyk wrote, “You two look amazing🔥, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes wrote, “Stunning!!!”

Madison Prewett also showed her support, despite the pair facing off as the last two during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, writing, “WOWWW😍😍😍.”

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss confirmed her relationship with Jake Funk after his Superbowl win

Hannah Ann confirmed her relationship with the Los Angeles Rams football player after their Superbowl win, in which she shared a Tik Tok video of herself running up to Jake and hugging him on the field as confetti fell down around them.

She did the Bachelor run, though he didn’t quite lift her up all the way, and she grabbed his hat to put on herself, smiling at the camera.

She captioned the video, “One win away. Already so proud. Can’t wait for tomorrow 🥰,” as Paradise by Jeremih played in the background.

@hannahannsluss One win away. Already so proud. Can’t wait for tomorrow 🥰 ♬ Paradise – Jeremih

The next day, Hannah Ann shared another proud video of herself kissing her boyfriend in a mirror and shared clips from her attendance at the Superbowl.

She captioned the Tik Tok video, “When your bfs team wins the Super Bowl > major bag,” and the song Major Bag Alert by Damickey Lillard played in the background.

@hannahannsluss When your bfs team wins the Super Bowl > major bag ♬ Major Bag Alert – Damickey Lillard

As for how they met, Hannah Ann spoke to Us Weekly at the DIRECTV Space at the Neon Carnival on April 16.

She told the outlet, “We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one.”

“Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy,” she added.