Hannah Ann Sluss hits the beach in a striped bikini

The Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss is living her best life and doing it “on island time.”

The 27-year-old beauty is living it up right now as she jet sets around the world, and naturally, she’s sharing it all on social media.

So when Hannah Ann got to the Bahamas, it was only fitting for her to spend some time in the sun with nothing but a bikini.

In the caption of the series of bikini photos, Hannah Ann teased fans, telling them to shoot her a message and she’ll tell you where she got the bikini from — so of course we did!

And for those who want to steal this Bachelor star’s style, head over to the Montce website, where you can snag her striped bandeau bikini top for $122. The bottoms come in two different types — Tamarindo and Lulu. For reference, Hannah Ann is sporting the fuller-cut Tamarindo, which will set you back $78.

If stripes aren’t your thing, you can still rock Hannah Ann’s look in various patterns. We’re not joking, there are 50 different prints, and you can mix and match.

Hannah styled her stripes with a 14k gold necklace and a pair of gold-rimmed aviators made by Revolve that retail for $220.

Hannah Ann is back from the Bahamas and showing off more outfits

Now that Hannah Ann is back from the Bahamas, she’s sharing even more of her vacation clothes, and she’s showing her followers where they can snag that look too.

One thing she did reveal that she missed while on her trip was her dog, Dash. In her caption, she wrote, “Take me back to paradise 🫶😍🌴 here’s all my vacation looks from the Bahamas! ☀️ the only thing missing was Dash 🐶🤣 comment “vacation” and I will dm you a link to my outfits! 😊”

It’s not surprising that Hannah Ann had another gorgeous bikini on deck for the tropical vacation. She also shared her blue minidress, pink cutout romper, and even more outfits, as seen in the reel above.

Hannah Ann is happy and in love with NFL star Jake Funk

During her time on The Bachelor, Hannah Ann fought hard to win the heart of pilot Peter Weber, and she almost went all the way. She technically won the season and accepted Peter’s proposal.

Unfortunately, Peter dumped Hannah Ann just weeks later and tried to work things out with Madison Prewett, his second-place finisher, leaving Hannah Ann to find love elsewhere.

And that’s just what she did, meeting Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk — the rest is history.

The pair have been together since they were first spotted in April 2021. They’ve since bought a dog together, and she was his date for the ESPYS in 2022.

In January 2023, it was revealed that Hannah Ann and Jake are engaged and plan to get married in 2024.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.