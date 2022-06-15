Hannah Ann Sluss flaunts legs in short shorts during Capri trip

The Bachelor Season 24 star Hannah Ann Sluss looks effortlessly stylish in Italy. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss started her summer off strong with a trip to Italy.

The Bachelor Nation star turned influencer has been sharing photos and videos from her scenic trip, including showing off her stylish outfits.

Recently, Hannah showed off her toned legs as she enjoyed Capri.

Hannah Ann rocks short shorts for leggy display

Hannah Ann took to Instagram to share photos from her easy-breezy trip to Italy.

While in Capri, Hannah lounged on a seat showing off her tanned legs in a pair of short white shorts and a girly strapless top. Hannah held a wine glass with her designer bag beside her, and her soft brunette hair swept effortlessly to the side.

Throughout the post, Hannah shared several more photos and videos of herself in the outfit as she enjoyed the water and cuisine of Italy.

Hannah captioned the post, “Saturday with me in Capri 🍋☀️💛 Favorite spots… beach day at La Fontelina, gelato in Capri center square, and dinner with a view at La Minerva!”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Hannah Ann’s photos from Italy

Hannah’s friends and fans loved her Capri photos, including Hannah’s fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Madison Prewett, Hannah’s fellow The Bachelor Season 24 finalist, commented “Tan girl” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Hannah Ann replied, “the best vacations are always tanning for me haha.”

Raven Nicole Gates commented with four heart-eyed emojis and Hannah’s NFL boyfriend Jake Funk wrote, “10/10.”

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann lives out ‘Lizzie McGuire’ dreams in Rome

Hannah shared a video featuring a snippet from her time in Rome.

In the video, Hannah walked around with her suitcase and casual clothing. The video then cuts to Hannah in Rome wearing a pair of high-waisted shorts and a peach top with sunglasses that matched her halter top.

Hannah captioned the post with reference to the Lizzie McGuire movie that saw Hilary Duff’s character traveling to Italy.

Hannah wrote, “Living out my Lizzie McGuire dreams 😍 Link in my bio to shop my outfit + @abercrombie favs!”

Other Italy posts included Hannah wearing a sunny lemon patterned dress in Capri while posing with tasty pastries. Hannah captioned the post, “I love you, Capri!” with a yellow heart and lemon emoji.

Hannah Ann’s light, airy, and feminine style has certainly been shining in Italy.

