Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL boyfriend Jake Funk show off their special rings

Hannah Ann Sluss is currently dating NFL champion Jake Funk, and the couple showed off their flashy rings for followers over the weekend.

Jake Funk plays for the Los Angeles Rams, who won the 2022 Super Bowl.

Hannah was there to support Jake and his team throughout the playoffs, often incorporating the Rams’ colors into her ensembles.

Jake received a large and sparkling ring after becoming a Super Bowl champ.

After many posts celebrating her boyfriend’s huge NFL accomplishment, Hannah recently teased having a special ring of her own.

While Jake’s Super Bowl ring was covered in bling, Hannah’s ring was made of candy.

Hannah Ann Sluss flaunts ring pop next to Jake Funk’s Super Bowl ring

Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram to share affectionate photos with her 1.2 million followers.

In the opening shot, Hannah sat and leaned into Jake while wearing a silk one-shoulder mini dress.

Jake wrapped an arm around Hannah while showing off his smile and his giant championship ring.

Hannah placed a hand on Jake’s arm and showed off her large ring pop while flashing her pearly whites.

Additional photos and videos in the post saw Jake flaunting his ring from different angles as Hannah also posed with her ring pop.

Hannah captioned the post, “Ring pop for me & a Super Bowl ring for him 🎉🤩 Last night was one of the best nights! Congrats to all the players, coaches, & staff! 💙🐏🏈.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Hannah Ann Sluss’ ring pop post

Hannah’s friends, followers, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars loved seeing Hannah’s sweet and humorous photos.

Madison Prewett, who is also currently dating and was in the final two with Hannah, commented, “y’all are,” with six heart-eyed emojis.

Hannah’s The Bachelor Season 24 costars Natasha Parker and Victoria Fuller left comments as well.

Natasha wrote, “Your ring Pop,” with laughing emojis as she added, “loveeee.”

Victoria Fuller commented, “cutest cutiess!!!,” with several red heart emojis.

Other comments included, “Love!!!,” “This color on you!!,” “You two are the cutest,” and “You are stunning.”

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss attends ESPYS with Jake Funk

Recently Hannah Ann wowed while by Jake Funk’s side at the 2022 ESPYS.

The sports-centric awards show brings out all the star athletes, and Hannah supported NFL pro-Jake in a flattering pink gown.

Hannah bared skin while wearing a shimmering pink dress with torso cut-outs, spaghetti straps, and a high slit.

Sharing photos from the event. Hannah captioned the post, “Date night at the ESPY, Such a fun week.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.