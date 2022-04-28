Hannah Ann poses in tiny green bikini at the beach

Hannah Ann Sluss looks amazing at the beach. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Ann Sluss was put through the wringer on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and fans had her back throughout it.

Bachelor Nation viewers are so happy that Hannah Ann has finally found true love with her current boyfriend, NFL player Jake Funk, after what Peter did to her.

As a model and social media influencer, Hannah Ann has continued to make a name for herself as she posts photos of herself on Instagram.

While she recently came out and opened up about why she has kept her relationship with Jake Funk more discreet, she has still posted pictures of herself in casual wear, formal wear, and swimwear, while at home and on vacation.

Hannah Ann looks radiant in tiny lime green bikini

Most recently, Hannah Ann could be seen posting to her account with a video as she walked in the sand away from the ocean, with her arms thrown up in the air. She did this while she rocked a tiny, lime green, thong bikini.

In the photos, Hannah acted for the camera as she gave various poses throughout.

Hannah wrote her caption as, “First day being 26 on the 26th [celebration and cake emojis],” as she played Sickick, the Epic Post Malone Mashup in the background.

Bachelor Nation women alums loved what they saw

Her Bachelor Nation alum friends gave her some positivity and love as they commented on her video and photos, as well as wished her the best birthday.

The first to comment was Raven Gates, wife to Bachelor Nation alum Adam Gottschalk, and new mom to baby Gates. She wrote, “Happy Birthday (kissing face emoji and red heart).”

Up next was none other than Madison Prewett who Peter Weber dumped Hannah Ann after his season finale of The Bachelor. It seems like there is no bad blood between the two women as she exclaimed, “ily!!!!!! 26 looks good on u (heart-faced emojis).”

Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Fuller, also women from Peter’s season with Hannah Ann, both posted on Hannah’s photos with “happy birthday love!” and “BABE” respectively.

Hannah Ann’s boyfriend, Jake Funk, couldn’t get over her post either

Not only did Bachelor alums post, but so did Hannah Ann’s NFL boyfriend Jake Funk as he put down a shocked face emoji, a wind emoji, and a heart-faced emoji.

Another person responded to Jake’s post, as he wrote, “@jakefunk34 …… Beautiful Woman, You are one Lucky Dude!! Congrats on the Superbowl and good luck next season! Much Respect!!”

Hannah Ann then wrote, tagging Jake as well, “@jakefunk34 [laughing/crying face emojis] get home!!”

One other fan stated, tagging both Jake and Hannah Ann, “@jakefunk34 what a beautiful couple you two make. Happy birthday @hannahann.”

It sounds like there are a lot of Hannah Ann fans out there who love to see her in swimwear as she rocks her bikini body. Bachelor Nation is happy, as well, to see Hannah Ann and Jake’s relationship continue to blossom.

