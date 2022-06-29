Hannah Ann models flowy summer dresses

Bachelor Nation star Hannah Ann Sluss looks pretty in pink and several other summer colors. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Summer is here, and Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss is dressing the part.

Hannah recently put her figure on display in several summer dresses as she gave her followers fashion ideas.

From vibrant colors to leg-baring mini dresses, Hannah proved she has breezy and beautiful.

Hannah Ann Sluss looks pretty in pink for outfit of the day

Hannah Ann Sluss took to her Instagram stories to model different summer dresses.

Declaring one dress her “outfit of the day!” Hannah smiled in a pretty pink dress.

The pink dress was strapless and featured cut-outs on the side and pockets. Hannah completed the look with white strappy heels and a pink and white ribbon in her brunette tresses.

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss rocks different summer styles

Along with the pink dress, Hannah also posed in a sultry white dress with a strappy haltered neckline and cutouts in the bust and torso area. The chic dress also featured a hoop in the middle to show Hannah’s summer skin.

Hannah wrote over the photo, “Sharing some new dresses I bought for summer,” with a warm and fuzzy emoji.

The third dress Hannah showed off came in a soft green color. The dress featured a strapless wrap bodice and a flowy midi skirt.

Flaunting her toned and tanned legs, Hannah went with a shorter dress for her fourth showing.

The white mini dress featured billowing sleeves, buttons, a collar, and a splattered blue print.

Hannah paired the dress with white pointed boots.

The fifth and final dress that Hannah showed off was all about denim.

The denim dress featured thin straps and a subtle slip to further give a leggy view. Hannah completed the look with tan boots.

For those loving Hannah’s updo in the initial pink ensemble, she showed her followers how to get the look in a video on her main Instagram page.

Hannah broke down the step-by-step process of incorporating the pink and white ribbon into her hair for the elegant look.

Hannah captioned the post, “Scarf Updo 🎀 All you need is your favorite long scarf, bobby pins, and two elastic hair ties! Outfit is linked in my bio 💝.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfU6GUkjcKE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It certainly looks like it will be a fun and stylish summer for Hannah Ann this year.

