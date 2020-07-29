Hannah Ann, Mike Johnson and The Proposal host Jesse Palmer get together for filming

Hannah Ann has become the icon for strong women after she handled herself with grace and dignity on The Bachelor.

Hannah Ann thought she had found love with Peter Weber, but admitted she was completely blindsided when Peter decided to end their engagement because he couldn’t stop thinking about Madison Prewett.

When they broke up, Hannah had a lineup of guys who wanted a chance with her.

While she wasn’t chosen as the next Bachelorette, she didn’t wait to get back into the dating game.

She even slammed Peter along the way, saying she deserved so much better than him.

Hannah Ann spotted with Bachelor hopeful Mike Johnson and The Proposal host Jesse Palmer

Even though Hannah has been active on social media and posting to her fans about her post-Bachelor life, she didn’t give any details about a little Bachelor reunion that recently took place.

It was only because of Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor star and the host of The Proposal, that fans know that she was together with Mike Johnson.

“Bachelor/Bachelorette reunion today with @hannahann and @mike_johnson! They’re both super cool and so nice! Also…Mike is standing on his tippy toes…,” Jesse wrote on his post, which was reshared by @bachelornation.scoop on Instagram.

The Instagram account guesses that the three were together because they were filming something, adding the caption, “What do you think they were filming..”

While Hannah went on The Bachelor, Mike is best known for his Bachelorette appearance on Hannah Brown’s season. Jesse, on the other hand, is best known for his hosting of The Proposal, though it is doubtful that they are filming and participating in an episode for that.

The show only aired for a single season and has not been renewed as of right now.

Hannah Ann’s dating life has been active since The Bachelor

After leaving The Bachelor, Hannah hinted that she was ready to date even though she had just been engaged a few weeks prior.

Even during the shutdown, Hannah teased that she had a mystery man during the quarantine, who she was having virtual coffee dates with. Despite this hidden romance, she revealed she was single and ready to mingle.

As for Mike, he was briefly dating Demi Lovato, but she recently announced an engagement of her own with her boyfriend that she began dating after Mike.

Mike appears to be single these days and fans still hope that he could become the next Bachelor after Matt James.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.