Hamza Moknii says Jasmine Pineda is using Gino for a green card

Jasmine Pineda is under fire from her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 co-star, Hamza Moknii.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Jasmine called off her engagement to Gino Palazzolo in the June 25 episode of Before the 90 Days, titled Splash.

When Gino voiced that he wanted Jasmine to sign a prenuptial agreement before they got married, Jasmine lost her cool.

The Panama native ripped up Gino’s proposed prenup and demanded that he pack up his things and leave her apartment — which he pays for, by the way — and called him a “f**king idiot.”

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the explosive scene on their official Instagram, where viewers weighed in.

One such viewer was Jasmine’s former castmate, Hamza, who stirred up quite the 90 Day Fiance feud with his remarks.

In the comments section of the Instagram video, Hamza wrote, “Jasmine just want a green card 😂”

90 Day Fiance viewers drag Hamza Moknii for accusing Jasmine Pineda of using Gino Palazzolo for a green card

90 Day Fiance viewers took notice of Hamza’s comment, and many of them thought he had no right saying such a thing about Jasmine.

“Oh, you’re one to talk,” wrote one of Hamza’s critics.

Hamza accused Jasmine of using Gino to get a green card, and 90 Day Fiance viewers called him out. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another Instagram user replied to Hamza, “Same as you.”

“I know you not tryna chime in,” penned another.

Hamza reacted similarly to Jasmine about signing a prenup while engaged to Memphis Smith

It’s understandable why 90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Hamza. During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Hamza had a similar reaction to signing a prenup when Memphis Smith asked him to do the same. Hamza felt insulted and questioned why she didn’t trust him.

Despite Hamza’s hesitation, he and Memphis ended up getting married and quickly found out that Memphis was pregnant. Eventually, Memphis compromised, and Hamza agreed to sign a postnuptial agreement, although it offered her less legal protection than a prenup would have.

Hamza and Memphis’ marriage didn’t last long, however. The couple ended up splitting and facing a messy custody battle over their daughter, and their divorce was finalized in February 2023. Hamza, a native of Tunisia, remains in the U.S. following his and Memphis’ split.

Jasmine claps back at Hamza

Shortly after Hamza posted his comment, Jasmine caught wind of it and took to her Instagram Stories to fire back.

“Says the person who literally scammed his wife and made a child to accomplish his purpose and fasten the process to be in [the U.S.],” Jasmine wrote.

Jasmine and Gino’s turbulent relationship history

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Jasmine and Gino will iron out their longstanding relationship issues.

Not only have they argued over a prenup this season, but they’ve also fought over peeling potatoes, Jasmine has accused Gino of having issues in the bedroom, and Jasmine stirred the pot when she met up with her ex for lunch.

Jasmine and Gino’s relationship spelled out trouble from the start — between jealousy issues, sending nude photos to exes, and tossing electric toothbrushes — so 90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t exactly sold on the fact that they have what it takes to make their relationship last.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.