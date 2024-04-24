Hamza Moknii poses from hospital bed in worrisome photo — What happened to the 90 Day Fiance alum?

Hamza Moknii uploaded an alarming photo that makes us wonder about the 90 Day Fiance star’s well-being.

The 90 Day Fiance alum caused alarm with a cryptic black-and-white photo uploaded to his Instagram Story earlier this week.

The Tunisian native – who first appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days – shared a photo taken from a hospital bed on Tuesday.

In the black-and-white snap, Hamza was shirtless, and his eyes were closed as he lay in bed, hooked up to heart monitors.

Hamza didn’t provide any details about the photo, opting not to include his location or any words in his caption.

Instead, his caption consisted only of two broken-heart emojis, seemingly indicating that something serious was happening with his health.

Curious 90 Day Fiance fans discussed Hamza’s concerning photo over on Reddit in a thread asking, “Is he okay? He’s in the hospital?”

90 Day Fiance fans think Hamza Moknii is faking illness for ‘attention seeking’

The consensus was that Hamza faked the photo as an attention grab, as evidenced by the comments section.

“Idk how to explain it but I just KNOW this wasn’t his first take lol,” wrote one Redditor, accusing Hamza of taking multiple photos before deciding on which on to upload.

Another skeptic said, “You can tell by the way his eyes are shut- doesn’t look natural.”

Others agreed, noting that the angle of the photo, Hamza’s facial expression, and the pic being black and white were suspicious.

“Lmao I saw this and thought it looked like he staged his own death in a morgue tbh,” wrote u/-kittsune-.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans compared Hamza to another franchise alum, Nicole Nafziger, who often uses the broken-heart emoji in clickbait links.

“Click bait for sure,” concluded u/RevolutionaryArt8758. “Attention seeking.”

Is Hamza okay?

Ahead of sharing the solemn photo, Hamza may have indicated that he was going through a rough patch.

His last Instagram post, a Reel shared on April 17, featured the former TLC star sitting on a park bench, enjoying nature, before he stood up and walked over to a tree, picking up a piece of mulch along the way.

“I remembered the past💔,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtags #instgram and #nature.

It’s unclear whether Hamza’s hospital photo was a selfie or if a friend or family member took it.

It’s been nearly 24 hours since Hamza uploaded the pic, so perhaps he’ll shed some light on his situation in the coming days. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping a lookout.

