Hamster unmasked: Who is Rob Schneider on The Masked Singer?

Rob Schneider was Hamster on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Hamster was unmasked tonight on The Masked Singer.

The episode saw performances by Bull, Pepper, Skunk, Hamster, and the new wildcard Jester.

Bull performed Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan. Pepper performed No Tears Left to Cry by Ariana Grande.

Skunk performed Square Biz by Teena Marie. Hamster performed Sabor a Mi by Luis Miguel.

Jester debuted and performed School’s Out by Alice Cooper.

The performer with the least votes and the one who went home tonight was Hamster.

Who did The Masked Singer judges guess?

Robin Thicke guessed Cheech Marin.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Andy Richter or Jason Alexander, but she changed her mind. She thinks it is Rob Schneider.

Nicole chose Jason Alexander as well, but she also changed her mind. She changed her mind and chose Gabriel Iglesias.

Special guest Leslie Jordan also said he thought it was Iglesias.

Ken Jeung chose Bill Murray but he changed his mind but he changed his pick to Will Ferrell.

The winner was McCarthy and, as we predicted, Hamster turned out to be Rob Schneider.

He then finished with a “you can do it” as he left.

Who is Rob Schneider on The Masked Singer?

Rob Schneider is a comedian who got his start on Saturday Night Live.

Fans of SNL might recognize him from some of his more popular roles, including Richard Laymer, an office worker who annoys his co-workers with an endless list of annoying nicknames. He also played the roles of Orgasm Guy and Tiny Elvis.

A lot of the clues referred to Schneider’s movies.

Hamster said he has famous friends and hops from one project to another. He also said they can’t believe they have been friends for so many years.

Schneider has acted in a lot of Adam Sandler movies. He had a water bottle and was in Waterboy. He also had a baseball and beer helmet, which also tied into his movies with Sandler.

Some of Schnieder’s most popular movies include Big Daddy, The Animal, The Hot Chick, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Benchwarmers, and Grown Ups.

He also starred in some popular television shows including Men Behaving Badly, Rob, and Real Rob.

He is also the father of pop singer Elle King and in his latest standup performance on Netflix, he sang with her and his final song was almost a giveaway to his identity based on his voice in that performance.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.