Gwendlyn Brown says Sister Wives star Meri Brown ‘should have multiple husbands’

Now that Sister Wives star Meri Brown is a single woman, would she be able to handle multiple husbands? Gwendlyn Brown thinks so.

Meri recently joked about meeting a “bunch of guys” during a recent trip to London, so perhaps Gwendlyn is on to something.

During a recent recap of Sister Wives Season 1 Episodes 4 and 5, Gwendlyn commented on a scene between Meri and Kody Brown.

In the scene, Meri and Kody go to dinner to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Around the time the episode was filmed, Robyn had recently joined the family, stirring up quite a bit of jealousy among Kody’s other wives: Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

During their date, Meri expressed to Kody that if she were to be giving attention to another guy, he would likely feel jealous, the way she felt when Robyn entered the picture.

That’s when Gwendlyn told her YouTube subscribers that Meri should try having multiple spouses, the same way Kody did for nearly 30 years.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown would ‘rock’ having multiple husbands, says Gwendlyn Brown

“I think Meri should have multiple husbands. She seems like the kind of person who would rock it,” Gwendlyn said.

At another point in her video recap, Gwendlyn brought up a comment Kody made about Meri that she felt was a double standard.

“I just remember there was a scene where my dad was like, ‘I think it would be disgusting if you were to court a man while you’re with me. That’s such a disgusting way to think.’ And honestly, I’m excited to see it and also see the double standards in polygamy,” Gwendlyn shared.

Meri’s infamous catfishing incident happened shortly after Robyn joined the family

Although Meri was the one who suggested that Kody begin courting Robyn, she took quite a bit of issue with it. Shortly afterward, Meri became involved in an online relationship during the notorious catfishing incident.

Meri unknowingly (so she says) got embroiled in an online affair with a woman named Jackie Overton, posing as a man named Sam Cooper. Meri blamed feeling lonely and ignored as the reasons she sought attention elsewhere.

Meri and Kody’s relationship was never the same following the catfishing incident. Their marriage deteriorated over the years, and its demise played out in recent seasons of Sister Wives.

Eventually, in January 2023, as Monsters and Critics reported, Meri and Kody publicly announced that they were officially terminating their marriage after more than 30 years together.

Meri was the third of Kody’s ex-wives to leave him within a span of two years. Christine was the first, announcing her split in 2021, while Janelle and Kody revealed they were separated during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All.

These days, the father of 18 is left with one wife, Robyn Brown. Kody and Robyn have remained in their Flagstaff home with their five children, where they’re “basically” living as monogamists, as Kody told a fan in a Cameo video, adding, “I won’t be having any more wives.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.