Gwendlyn Brown says her moms wore ‘fake bellies’ during filming of Sister Wives

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, says that Christine and Robyn Brown wore prosthetic baby bumps in the early seasons of Sister Wives.

Gwendlyn has recently begun recapping early episodes of Sister Wives on her YouTube channel, adding in her opinions as she rewatches her family’s lives play out on TV.

The 21-year-old is currently rewatching Episodes 1 and 2 from Season 1 of the long-running TLC show. Season 1 is when Sister Wives viewers were introduced to Kody’s fourth — and currently only — wife, Robyn.

Kody’s former third wife and Gwendlyn’s mom, Christine, was pregnant during the time that Kody and Robyn were still courting before officially joining their large, once-polygamous family in 2010.

In one scene that Gwendlyn watched back, Christine was driving in her car as she told cameras, “So, I’m pregnant with my sixth [child],” who would end up being her and Kody’s daughter, Truely, who is now 13 years old.

Gwendlyn gushed as she saw her mom “preggie” with Truely and told her YouTube subscribers that Christine and Robyn often wore artificial pregnancy bellies.

Gwendlyn Brown says Christine and Robyn Brown wore ‘fake bellies’ on set while filming Sister Wives

“She um… when we filmed, we always… the moms always, if they were pregnant at the time, they would have to wear a fake belly along with their clothes on the set because a lot of time, they weren’t pregnant anymore.”

“So they just always had a fake belly on set for a long time. Not anymore, fortunately,” she added.

That’s when Gwendlyn dropped a bombshell. After Christine confessed on camera that she had suffered a miscarriage one year prior to her pregnancy with Truely, Gwendlyn shared details about the loss.

Gwendlyn shares shocking details about Christine’s pregnancy loss

“I remember this miscarriage,” Gwendlyn told her subscribers. “We buried the fetus under tons and tons of rocks. Tons of rocks.”

Gwendlyn said when she asked Kody why they were putting rocks on the baby, he explained that it was so the dogs wouldn’t “rip” the baby apart. Gwendlyn also shared that the baby was a boy.

Three of Christine and Robyn Brown’s pregnancies played out on Sister Wives

The only two of Kody’s wives whose pregnancies were televised were Christine and Robyn. Meri welcomed her and Kody’s only biological child, Leon, in 1995, well before Sister Wives debuted on TLC in 2010.

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, gave birth to her and Kody’s youngest child, Savanah, in 2004, also before the show’s inception. Janelle and Kody share six biological children, as do Christine and Kody.

Christine and Robyn sporting baby bumps during Seasons 1 and 2 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In addition to Truely’s birth — the first of the Browns’ children’s births to be televised — Sister Wives viewers also witnessed the births of both of Kody and Robyn’s two biological children, Solomon and Ariella.

Kody also adopted Robyn’s three children — Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna — from her first marriage to David Jessop. Meri divorced Kody in 2014 after 24 years of marriage so that he could legally adopt them. Robyn then legally married Kody, and she currently remains his only wife, legally and spiritually.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.