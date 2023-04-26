Gwendlyn Brown defends Sukanya Krishnan after Sister Wives viewers bash her interviewing skills

Gwendlyn Brown is showing her support for Sister Wives Tell All host Sukanya Krishnan.

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan was at the center of harsh criticism from Sister Wives viewers following her stint as the Season 17 Tell All host.

As viewers will remember, Suki sat down one-on-one with Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn to discuss the season and some events that happened off-camera.

In an Instagram post on her feed, Suki called the discussion “an honest conversation about their marriages, friendships and what they want in the future,” but many fans of the show didn’t see it that way.

Suki came under fire from critics who felt she didn’t put enough effort into asking hard-hitting questions, especially when it came time to put Kody Brown on the spot.

Critics also accused Suki, as well as TLC, of being Kody Brown “apologists.”

However, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, is speaking out on Suki’s behalf, and she thinks the Tell All host did a “solid” job.

Gwendlyn Brown supports Sukanya Krishnan’s interviewing job during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All

On her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn watched Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 17 — the final installment of the one-on-one interviews — and gave her feedback to her subscribers.

Gwendlyn watched a clip of Suki interviewing her parents and noted that it seemed as though they were gossiping with each other but in a good way.

“[Suki is] a pretty good interviewer,” Gwendlyn told her audience. “I think she’s like a pretty decent interviewer.”

Next, Gwendlyn addressed the backlash that Suki received for her hosting stint.

“I don’t really understand the complaints that I’ve heard around her. Cuz, like, what I’m saying is it’s impressive, and she knows what she’s doing, she gets information out of people, and she doesn’t do it in an aggressive way.”

Gwendlyn brought up the fact that at one point in the interview, Kody made it clear that he didn’t want to discuss his relationship with Robyn and pointed out that Suki “doesn’t push” to get answers out of her interviewees.

“She’s solid. It was a really well-done interview,” Gwendlyn added.

Kody deflected when Sukanya asked him whether Robyn was his favorite wife

One question that Suki did ask Kody, that Sister Wives viewers were hoping she would, was whether Robyn was Kody’s favorite wife. Suki got right to the point when she asked Kody, “Is Robyn the favorite wife?”

Rather than give a direct answer, Kody danced around the question.

Kody responded by telling Suki that her question was “unfair,” adding, “It’s not about a favorite; it’s about finding favor.”

Kody accused his other wives of “s**t-talking” him from the beginning of their marriages. Meanwhile, he insinuated that Robyn has never talked badly about him.

In the most indirect manner possible, Kody told Suki that Robyn was his favorite wife: “To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s**t-talk me.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.