Gwendlyn Brown calls out dad Kody Brown for ‘rude and selfish’ behavior towards mom Christine

Gwendlyn Brown is speaking out about the way her dad, Sister Wives star Kody Brown, treated her mom, Christine Brown.

Gwendlyn has been sharing her thoughts on past Sister Wives episodes as she recaps them.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn rewatches the episodes, providing her feedback before answering subscriber-submitted questions.

During her January 28 video, Gwendlyn called out her dad, Kody.

After watching a clip in which Kody accuses Christine of putting ideas into their kids’ heads, Gwendlyn slammed her dad’s actions.

“That’s not true,” she began. “We were the ones who convinced my mom, or not really convinced her, but we probably dislike our father more than she does.”

Gwendlyn Brown calls dad Kody Brown’ rude and very selfish’

When one of Gwendlyn’s subscribers asked how she and her siblings feel about the way Kody has spoken to their mom, as well as noting that Kody seemingly preferred to be in a monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown, she called him out again.

“I think it’s rude,” Gwendlyn revealed. “I think it’s very rude and very selfish, and I definitely agree that it seems that he would rather be in a monogamous relationship, which is very ironic because he has been complaining a lot about my mom leaving. And overall, it’s just rude, and if you want to be in a relationship with multiple people, you need to give them all the amount of attention you give [to] whichever one’s your favorite, for example.”

Kody’s favoritism toward Robyn destroyed his other marriages

Robyn has been pegged as Kody’s favorite wife for a while, and his favoritism played a role in Christine’s decision to split from him in 2021.

Kody admitted that he was no longer attracted to Christine, noting that the way she treated Robyn was a major reason why. Christine thought it was a sad excuse, however, and admitted during a confessional, “I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is.”

Christine also admitted that she and Kody’s six biological children – Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely – found it hard to have a relationship with their dad due to him playing favorites.

“It’s hard for the girls to respect their dad when they see he has favorites,” she admitted, noting they also struggled to see their dad spending more time at Robyn’s house than theirs.

Another one of Kody’s three ex-wives, Janelle Brown, echoed Christine’s sentiment last season on Sister Wives. Janelle opened up about her and Kody’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel, expressing their dad’s preference for Robyn.

In addition to Christine and Janelle, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, recently left the plural marriage. In January 2023, Meri and Kody announced the formal termination of their marriage after 33 years together.

Meri became Kody’s first wife in 1990, both legally and spiritually. Janelle joined the plural union in 1993, followed by Christine in 1994. Robyn made Kody a four-time polygamist in 2010 when they spiritually wed.

Meri divorced Kody in 2014, allowing him to legally wed Robyn and adopt her children, Breanna, Aurora, and Dayton, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Jessop. Currently, Robyn is Kody’s only remaining wife, perhaps the way they planned all along.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.