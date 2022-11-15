Gwen Stefani arrives at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani looked gorgeous in gold as she appeared on the live episode of The Voice last night.

The Rich Girl singer wore a stunning outfit by Dolce & Gabbana as she judged the singers and supported her on the NBC show.

She wore a gold checkerboard chainmail top paired with an embellished skirt, fishnet tights, and yellow floral boots by the Italian designers.

She threw a dark grey jacket with green sequins over the top of her look to complete the bold outfit.

Gwen looked amazing and wore her signature bleached blonde hair in a curled-out retro style, adding a jeweled tiara to complete the look.

The 53-year-old continued to defy aging and wore a full face of glamorous makeup by her own beauty brand, GXVE Beauty.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani supports her team on The Voice

Gwen has been a judge on The Voice for six different seasons, but never consecutively! She judged on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19 and is now back for Season 22.

This is the first year she and her partner of six years Blake Shelton are married on the show. However, the country singer announced that next year would be his last appearance on the tv talent show.

Gwen showed support for her team and posted a live update on Instagram for her 14.9 million followers. She posted the video saying how proud she was of eah of her team members before writing, “proud is an understatement 🫶🏻 make sure 2 vote for #TeamGwen bc if any members of my lil fam go home i don’t know if i’ll ever recover 😭❤️‍🩹 gx #TheVoice.”

Gwen Stefani gets glossy with GXVE Beauty

Gwen launched her beauty brand, GXVE, in March this year, joining a host of other celebrity-fronted cosmetic brands.

She recently posted an ad on Instagram, showing her followers how to use the applicator on her Bubble Pop Electric High-Performance Clean Lip Gloss, which aims to give wearers a wet, “glass-like shine” and comes in five shades.

The collection is currently only available at Sephora and also includes matte and satin lipsticks, lip liners, waterproof eyeliner, and an eyeshadow palette, with prices starting at $20.

Gwen often wears the brand herself, showing off her recent glam look for The Voice and noting that she was wearing a full face of GXVE.

She wrote, “#TeamGwen is magical so naturally i channeled bewitched for this look 🔮 make ur own magic with @gxvebeauty !!” before revealing the full list of products used to create her gorgeous look.

The Voice airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.