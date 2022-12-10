Gwen Stefani unrecognizable in black wig and minidress on The Voice

Gwen poses at The Empire State Building in New York City in October 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Multi-talented superstar Gwen Stefani rocked a completely different look for a recent appearance on The Voice.

Gwen served up a ’60s-inspired look for a recent appearance on The Voice, donning a black wig, and in true Gwen fashion, she owned the look.

Taking to Instagram, Gwen’s ensemble was part of a tribute post bidding adieu to her The Voice team member, Justin Aaron, who was eliminated from the competition on December 6.

For the post, Gwen posed next to Justin for an on-stage snap. For the photo, Gwen rocked a geometric-patterned minidress with bell sleeves and a high neckline. The dress’s green, black, and white colors perfectly accented Gwen’s drastically different black hair color and featured a jewel-encrusted neckline in a floral pattern on one side.

Typically known for her platinum blonde locks, the darker hair was a drastic change for Gwen, but she totally pulled it off, as she does with all of her fashion-forward choices.

To complete the look, Gwen added a pair of black fishnet stockings and kept her makeup subtle, forgoing her typical bright red lip color and sporting long, white acrylics.

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani rocks black hair and minidress

With 15 million followers on IG, the post received plenty of love, with over 23,000 likes.

A day later, Gwen shared another post to IG, this time sharing details from her on-stage look with her fans. Sami Knight was responsible for Gwen’s raven-hued locks, and her makeup was courtesy of Emmy-winning makeup artist Ernesto Casillas. Gwen’s nails were styled by New York-based nail artist Eri Ishizu, who has done nails for other A-list celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Laverne Cox.

Gwen Stefani shares her love of fashion and makeup via several clothing and beauty brands

As a fashion icon since she first hit the rock scene in the ’90s, Gwen has proven that she is a pro when it comes to putting together flawless looks, both with her outfits and her hair and makeup.

Gwen has used her love of fashion and beauty to parlay her career into the industry. She has several fashion lines, including L.A.M.B., gx by Gwen Stefani, Harajuku Lovers, and Zuma Rock.

In addition to fashion, Gwen also launched her makeup line, GXVE Beauty (pronounced “give”), which offers a series of vegan and cruelty-free products housed in eco-conscious refillable packaging. Gwen’s line consists of matte and satin lipsticks, eyeliner, eyeshadow kits, brow pencils, and primers. The products range in price from $21 to $48 and are available on her website or at Sephora.

Gwen’s love of makeup stems from her childhood. While growing up in Orange County, California, Gwen worked as a makeup artist at a beauty counter in a department store. Her GXVE line embraces the give and take “that happens between beauty lovers when they share their unique forms of makeup self-expression.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.