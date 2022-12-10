Gwen Stefani is a snow angel in fishnets and hot pants

Gwen Stefani looks fierce and festive in her new photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwen Stefani looks like a snow angel in hot pants and fishnet stockings for her latest festive photo shoot.

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter looks amazing in her form-fitting, red and silver sequin ensemble while making snow angels with snow elves.

The candy-striped hot pants were paired with a matching top, red-bottom black heels, and gold accessories.

Gwen’s golden locks, red lipstick, and nails also paired with the holiday color scheme and photo-captioned Christmas mood and emojis.

The fishnets and high-heeled shoes made her toned legs look impossibly long, with the photo angle looking down at the gorgeous singer on a snowy background.

Gwen’s bright red lips and heavy black liner made her features pop against the white background.

Gwen Stefani promotes her GXVE Beauty line in a holiday-inspired photoshoot

Gwen Stefani tagged her GXVE Beauty page on her holiday-inspired Instagram photo. Gwen’s Sephora beauty line claims bold, high-performance colors that are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Gwen’s beauty line says it’s sustainable and inspired by her iconic look and decades of doing her makeup. Her products can be found at Sephora or by ordering online at GXVE Beauty.

The bold colors and long-lasting wear is evident in her photo shoot, and her gorgeous face stands out!

Gwen Stefani’s iconic look is evident on The Voice each week

From hot pants and miniskirts to crop tops and fringed jeans, Gwen Stefani is a fashion icon on The Voice each week.

Coach Gwen’s last remaining artist, Justin Aaron, was sent home in the semi-finals, but her work and real-life husband, Blake Shelton, has three finalists performing for the top spot on Monday.

Blake Shelton has one more season with his wife on The Voice before he retires to spend more time at home with Gwen and her children with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen and Blake own a secluded, 1,300-acre farm in Oklahoma they call Ten Point Ranch, where they have ponds and horses and grow flowers from seed while raising Gwen’s children out of the limelight.

Gwen has three sons living with her and Shelton in Ten Point Ranch- Kingston (16), Zuma (14), and Apollo (8). Being a working mom of three doesn’t seem to slow her down. She has plenty of time for her fans on Instagram, between her show and beauty brand.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Gwen’s iconic looks in the future!