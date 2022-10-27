Gwen Stefani steals the show as she rocks a cutout dress for The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwen Stefani brought more than just her impeccable musical talent and knowledge to the latest episode of The Voice.

The blonde beauty looked nothing short of sensational as she rocked a studded pink and black cutout dress.

A true exception to the laws of aging, Gwen has never failed to make a fashion statement.

For over two decades, the 53-year-old has been pushing style boundaries and has had plenty of wow-worthy fashion moments over the years.

Whether she’s starring as a coach on the NBC show The Voice or releasing hit after hit, the pop superstar never ceases to enamor fans with her stunning style.

In a post to her Instagram Story, Gwen gave her 14.8 million fans a glimpse of her latest ensemble as well as her stunning makeup look, made possible by her beauty brand, GXVE.

Gwen Stefani sizzles in cutout dress

Smoldering down the lens, Gwen honored both her ska-punk roots and the ever-so-popular Barbiecore trend with her rock-chic look.

The beauty slipped into a hot pink and black dress that featured a black bodice with a plunging neckline, showing off plenty of her skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A pink asymmetrical strap began at her right shoulder and connected to fabric beneath the bodice.

Gwen Stefani sizzles in a hot pink and black cutout dress. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

The bodice was also emblazoned with glistening studded gems, and the dress featured blingy, deconstructed sleeves, adding a touch of glamour to the look.

To dazzle up her ensemble, even more, Gwen paired the dress with a grungy chain necklace, channeling a punk Barbiecore crossover.

For makeup, Gwen went full-on glam with a caked face featuring classic black cat eyeliner, sky-high lashes, and glossy pink lips.

She wore her signature platinum blonde tresses down and styled straight in a chic, collarbone-length bob.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship

The No Doubt singer is currently starring as a coach on Season 22 of The Voice, making it her sixth appearance on the show.

She appears alongside her husband, Blake Shelton, Camilla Cabello, and John Legend as they all try to find the next big superstar in America.

The latest season marks the first time Gwen and Blake have appeared on The Voice as a married couple.

The two originally met on the show in 2014 when they were both coaches.

In 2020, Gwen and Blake announced their engagement, and eight months later, they officially tied the knot at the country singer’s Tishomingo ranch.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.