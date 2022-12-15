Gwen Stefani gives fans a gift in a glittery red catsuit

Gwen Stefani gives fans a gift in a sultry red catsuit at The Voice season finale. Pic credit: ©️ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Voice Season 22 coach, Gwen Stefani, looked red hot in her crystal catsuit at the season finale show.

Gwen couldn’t compete in the finale, but she was there to support her husband, Blake Shelton. Blake had three finalists competing in the Season 22 finale yesterday.

Gwen looked glamorous as she posed in high-heel matching boots and a figure-hugging scarlet catsuit. The head-to-toe sequins shimmered in her promotional photos for her GXVE Beauty line.

Her bouncy, golden finger curls and scarlet lips flattered her smoking hot Vrettos Vrettakos designer outfit. The designer boasted it took his team a month to create the catsuit and accessories with a million crystals attached.

Gwen showed her fans how to copy her look by listing the makeup shades she used in her GXVE Beauty line. Her smoky eyes sparkled almost as much as her catsuit.

The caption on Instagram read: “a gift from me to u: one last @gxvebeauty breakdown to close out the season.”

Gwen Stefani gives fans a fresh look for the holidays

This past March, Gwen launched her GVXE Beauty Line, featuring items like her signature red lip and winged eyeliner. She talked about the unique aspect of her line compared to others.

“This is not another celebrity [makeup line]. I’m not a celebrity, I am [Gwen Stefani] from Anaheim. I’ve played in makeup my entire life. I’ve been obsessed with makeup my entire life,” she said of the collection, per Billboard.

Gwen’s GXVE Beauty line currently has special holiday-inspired looks and pricing for fans who want to shop her iconic look.

According to GVXE’s About Us page, the sustainable makeup collection is “100% vegan & cruelty-free” with no animal byproducts or animal testing. The GXVE Beauty line is “formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances” and claims bold and lasting color for everyday wear.

With the GXVE Beauty special holiday pricing, customers can afford to buy one and gift one to friends and family. Gwen’s GXVE Beauty products are sold at Sephora and the GXVE Beauty website.

Gwen Stefani has exclusive events planned for the new year

Gwen posted some upcoming, exclusive events for her fans in the new year.

On New Year’s Eve weekend, Gwen will be at the Venetian Resort Hotel in Las Vegas for a two-day exclusive engagement with her fans. Tickets are on sale now for the weekend event, scheduled for December 30 and 31.

Gwen will be hopping the pond next summer for a UK tour. The tentative plan is for June 2023, and several venues are available for her English fans.

For those planning a London vacation next summer, Gwen will perform at the British Summer Time (BST) festival at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Whatever the plan, Gwen gives back to her fans with iconic looks and vibes. The holidays are the peak time for great looks and deals.

Don’t forget to stream Gwen’s holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas while doing some last-minute online shopping!