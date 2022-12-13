Gwen Stefani stuns in a black and white mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani showed off her unique style in a recent video posted on social media, and she was dressed in one of her favorite color combos–black and white.

The Voice coach is never one to blend in when it comes to fashion and when she paid a visit to the Gloss Angeles Podcast, she did not disappoint.

Gwen opted for a black and white mini dress with a swirl pattern. It had an asymmetrical neckline and a black sheer band at the neck and hem as well.

The singer continued with the black and white trend by layering the dress with an oversized sweater, this time in a large checkered pattern. However, she wasn’t done yet.

The TikTok video showed Gwen in a pair of black and white pointy booties in a houndstooth pattern.

She added fishnet stockings to complete the ensemble

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani does a twirl in a trippy outfit

The Voice coach was feeling confident in her ensemble as she showed off her full outfit in the video.

Gwen’s hair was dyed to match her outfit, with the tips of her iconic blonde locks dyed in black for an ombre effect, styled with side bangs and a neat ponytail.

Her makeup featured dramatic blue eyeliner with a cat-eye effect, and she opted for nude lips.

With her song, Wind it Up, playing in the background, Gwen gave us a twirl, then she strutted away from the camera before walking back and giving her followers a closer look at her ensemble.

@gwenstefani had the most fun evr on @Gloss Angeles Podcast ☺️💕 gx hair: Suzette Boozer nails: Eri Ishizu ♬ Wind It Up – Gwen Stefani

Not surprisingly, we noticed that even her extra-long nails matched her outfit and featured a black and white checkered pattern.

“had the most fun evr on @Gloss Angeles Podcast ☺️💕 gx hair: Suzette Boozer nails: Eri Ishizu,” she captioned the TikTok post.