Gwen Stefani does a twirl in trippy black and white minidress


The Voice coach, Gwen Stefani wears stylish outfit
Gwen Stefani stuns in a black and white mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani showed off her unique style in a recent video posted on social media, and she was dressed in one of her favorite color combos–black and white.

The Voice coach is never one to blend in when it comes to fashion and when she paid a visit to the Gloss Angeles Podcast, she did not disappoint.

Gwen opted for a black and white mini dress with a swirl pattern. It had an asymmetrical neckline and a black sheer band at the neck and hem as well.

The singer continued with the black and white trend by layering the dress with an oversized sweater, this time in a large checkered pattern. However, she wasn’t done yet.

The TikTok video showed Gwen in a pair of black and white pointy booties in a houndstooth pattern.

She added fishnet stockings to complete the ensemble

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani does a twirl in a trippy outfit

The Voice coach was feeling confident in her ensemble as she showed off her full outfit in the video.

Gwen’s hair was dyed to match her outfit, with the tips of her iconic blonde locks dyed in black for an ombre effect, styled with side bangs and a neat ponytail.

Her makeup featured dramatic blue eyeliner with a cat-eye effect, and she opted for nude lips.

With her song, Wind it Up, playing in the background, Gwen gave us a twirl, then she strutted away from the camera before walking back and giving her followers a closer look at her ensemble.

@gwenstefani

had the most fun evr on @Gloss Angeles Podcast ☺️💕 gx hair: Suzette Boozer nails: Eri Ishizu

♬ Wind It Up – Gwen Stefani

Not surprisingly, we noticed that even her extra-long nails matched her outfit and featured a black and white checkered pattern.

“had the most fun evr on @Gloss Angeles Podcast ☺️💕 gx hair: Suzette Boozer nails: Eri Ishizu,” she captioned the TikTok post.

Steal The Style

Go bold in clashing monochrome like Gwen

Frida Wavy Asymmetric Dress by PH5

$533.50

Gwen is loving a bold black and white moment recently, and so do we! We’re obsessed with how she mixed waves, checkerboard and houndstooth in one amazing monochrome fit!

We’ve hunted for similar pieces so you can copy her kooky look. First up, we found this amazing wavy hem dress by PH5 – it’s pricey but it’s a little black dress with a twist that you can wear forever!

Throw a checkered sweater over the top – we love this one by NA-KD Fashion. Then complete your look with a bargain pair of houndstooth ankle boots, these Nasty Gal ones are only $22!

Model wearing checkerboard sweater
$63.95

Oversized V-neck Knitted Jumper by NA-KD

Hounndstooth ankle boot
$22.00

Houndstooth Square Toe Ankle Boots by Nasty Gal

Gwen Stefani is giving away GXVE Beauty

You may have noticed that Gwen accessorized her trippy black and white mini dress with a gold GXVE necklace that’s to represent her brand, GXVE Beauty.

Gwen’s recent appearance on the Gloss Angeles Podcast was to promote the brand, and she even has a holiday giveaway going on right now, “12 DAYS OF GXVEMAS,”

Five participants will win a year’s supply of the brand’s eyebrow pencil, Hella on point, which retails for $24 on the website.

Information on the GXVE Instagram page states that there’s “NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.” However, the post was shared a few hours ago, and the giveaway ends December 13 “at 3pm EST,” so there’s very little time left to participate.

Aside from the five lucky winners, you can also “Head over to gxvebeauty.com and receive 50% off Hella On Point today only!”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

