Gwen Stefani is stunning in flashy attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous as always while she celebrated the last bitter-sweet moments of The Voice.

The No Doubt singer expressed her amazement regarding how quickly the newest season of NBC’s The Voice flew by.

Season 22 is now wrapping up, and Gwen couldn’t be more excited for the finale, which is now only a week away.

The pop singer made sure she gave a shoutout to Justin Aaron, the remaining competitor on her team.

Per usual, Gwen took to her Instagram with all the fun shots and short clips from the memorable night.

She shared the latest news and most recent fits with her 15 million followers.

Gwen Stefani stuns in a checkered-printed ensemble

As the singer’s excitement grew, so did her energy, resulting in her happily dancing around her studio.

Gwen is known for her eccentric stylistic choices, and this outfit was certainly no exception.

The blonde beauty was captured in a gorgeous checkered-printed ensemble as she gave her fans a full-on dance performance backstage.

As she fluttered around, she wore a stunning pair of red and black checkered pants on the baggier side, giving the singer more room for dancing.

She coordinated the funky pants with a matching checker-printed short-sleeve shirt. The shirt was black in the front, while the back incorporated the cool checkered pattern.

She matched the fit by adding a pair of dazzling black heels which she danced perfectly in.

Her hair was colored in her usual bleach blonde hues while she styled her short locks in pretty curls.

Her makeup complemented the overall look as she wore long lashes and shimmery eyeshadow and added blush and bronzer to her cheeks. She then finished her makeup by wearing a glossy nude lip.

Gwen then accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry. She wore layered gold necklaces, a variety of pretty bracelets, and some chunky rings all along her fingers.

Gwen looked phenomenal as she prepared for another exciting night on The Voice.

Gwen Stefani continues to promote her GXVE brand

In another recent post, Gwen shared her beauty choices of the night with her fans.

Of course, the singer sported a full face of her own GXVE beauty line and looked absolutely ravishing.

While she was stunned in her gem-embellished attire, she listed all the makeup products she used that night.

This allowed fans to easily grab the items to create this stellar look that Gwen presented.

Some of the items she mentioned were her Eye See In Sparkle eyeshadow and her Bubble Pop Electric lip gloss.

She further captioned the post, “we burned down the house @jaaron_88 sounds 🔥🔥🔥 u can serve fire looks 2 with @gxvebeauty.”

Gwen’s GXVE beauty products can now be purchased online and at local Sephora stores.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.