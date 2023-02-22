Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Sam Mattick may not make it to his court date on time

This week on Growing Up Hip Hop, Sam Mattick finally has his day in court, but he’s running late, and that could lead to disaster.

Sam and Egypt are headed to court to see if he has to do jail time after catching four charges for getting into a fight in Las Vegas.

It all went down last year, and Sam’s mugshots look pretty gnarly. You can see them in the exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop sneak peek below, where they showed his bruised and bloodied face as he was booked into custody.

The charges are serious, and Sam is looking at 10 to 15 years if he’s found guilty of all of them. So it’s really important that he really impress the judge and show that he’s not an issue.

With Egypt’s pregnancy, the GUHH couple are really hoping he can avoid jail time and then just stay out of trouble going forward.

So when he and Egypt realize that they’re running late for the court date, both of them start to panic. They have just 40 minutes until the court appearance and are still in the car, riding to the courthouse.

Check out the exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive below to see what Sam and Egypt had to say on their ride to the courthouse.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.