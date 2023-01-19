Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Sakoya turns to her dad for advice about her mom

This week on Growing Up Hip Hop, Sakoya turns to her dad to get some advice about her mom, Tashaunda “Lady T” Hailey.

After learning in last week’s episode that her mom has a new man when she isn’t divorced yet, she needs a bit of advice.

Sakoya is disturbed that her parents aren’t together anymore, but her mom has moved on and is ready to live her life. After Sakoya shared her disapproval, citing her current marital status, her mom made it clear that she’s not dealing with Joel “JoJo” Hailey anymore and is ready for that divorce to be final.

She’s since moved on to Layzie Bone, and the pair recently celebrated as much with a pool party where Sakoya confronted her.

In this exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop clip, Sakoya asks her dad for advice, telling him that her mom is acting differently and doesn’t know what to do.

In disbelief, Sakoya even admitted in a confessional that she feels caught in the middle. Check out the clip below and see what JoJo has to say about

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.