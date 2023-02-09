Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Sakoya is ready to skip the celebration if Cree is there

This week on Growing Up Hip Hop, Sakoya clearly states that she and Cree just can’t be around each other, which may mean she has to skip out on the 50 Years of Hip Hop celebration that is being planned.

And after last week, that truly might be a great idea since Sakoya and Cree nearly came to blows.

It all went down at the meetup planned by Briana, where Sakoya planned to confront Cree about how she talked about her dad. As expected, things went way left, leaving Sakoya fuming, and Briana banned Cree from any future events.

But now, there’s another event, and this time, Cree is involved — posing a big problem for Sakoya, who would like to attend but doesn’t want to see her frenemy.

So when Sakoya is invited to the showcase, she makes it clear that if Cree is there, she’s not coming. After an exaggerated laugh, she confirmed that Cree would be there, asking, “Dead *ss?”

Sakoya made it clear that she has a big issue with all the shade Cree has been throwing her way.

Will her issues with Cree stand in the way, or will Sakoya show up to the event and show support? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.