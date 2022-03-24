Growing Up Hip Hop: Egypt Criss surprises Pepa with plans to elope with Sam

Egypt shocks her mom by telling her she plans to elope with Sam. Pic credit: WE tv

Egypt Criss knows how to shock her mom, and in this Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive sneak peek, she did just that.

Tonight is the season finale for the WE tv hit, and now we get to see just how Egypt and Sam’s wedding came to be as Egypt sits down with Pepa to share her plans to elope as Sam faces some pretty serious charges and possible jail time.

As the conversation starts, Egypt makes it clear to her mom that she wants to marry Sam whether he goes to jail or not. Then, she drops the bomb, they’re eloping… tomorrow!

The look on Pepa’s face tells it all as she tries to overcome her surprise at learning that her daughter is getting married in just one day.

Clearly overwhelmed, Pepa took a big drink from her wine glass before telling Egypt to wait a minute as she left the room. When she returned to the room, Pepa had a glass of something stronger.

“Wait a minute,” she told her daughter before taking a big gulp. Clearly, this wasn’t the news Pepa was expecting to hear.

Check out the Monsters and Critics exclusive sneak peek below and be sure to tune in to see what Pepa has to say about this surprise.

Egypt Tells Pepa She Is ELOPING! | Growing Up Hip Hop

Watch this video on YouTube

The Growing Up Hip Hop season finale airs Thursday, March 24 at 9/8c on WE tv.