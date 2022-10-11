Gretchen Rossi stuns in form-fitting yellow gown for charity ball

Gretchen Rossi glittered in gold wearing a form-fitting gown for charity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Gretchen Rossi stunned in a form-fitting plunging gown for a charity event this week at the Waldorf Astoria Beach Resort.

The former OC housewife looked like the belle of the ball in a gorgeous yellow gown. Her floor-length silk dress trailed behind her in a bridal fashion, and its dramatic sleeves hung down to her feet.

Gretchen was on theme for the masquerade ball and accessorized with a black feather headpiece attached to an elaborate glitter gold mask. She had a simple thin chain bracelet to balance out her dazzling dangling earrings.

The blonde beauty wore her long sleek hair partway up for the night. She added another pop of color to the look with her bright red lipstick.

Gretchen revealed that she did her hair and makeup for the event herself. She even has a DIY glam Story highlight on Instagram.

The masquerade party was to help raise money for the foundation Miracle for Kids. The nonprofit helps support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley talk marriage and parenting

Gretchen has a somewhat personal connection to the charity being a mom herself.

Gretchen was open about her fertility issues in the past but is now a mother to a 3-year-old daughter, Skylar Gray.

The working mom co-hosts a podcast with her daughter’s father and her longtime fiance, Slade Smiley. The couple discuss everything from finances to fitness in their podcast, Knot Too Taboo.

The podcast often focuses on how much their lives have changed since they started parenting a toddler together.

Gretchen is fit for fall in thigh-skimming shorts and a flannel

Gretchen recently shared her excitement about going costume shopping for her daughter.

While she now has a mini-me to dress up, Gretchen certainly isn’t neglecting her own wardrobe.

The former housewife shared her love for fall fashion and posed in the doorway surrounded by autumnal decorations.

Gretchen was chic in black leather drawstring shorts and a flannel jacket. She wore the brown and black plaid jacket unbuttoned to reveal a tight black crop top underneath.

Gretchen looked like she was plucked straight out of a California pumpkin patch in her tan suede ankle boots, black hat, and oversized black hoop earrings.

She wore her sleek hair down and flashed her engagement ring in the shot.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.