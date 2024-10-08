Gretchen Rossi says RHOC cast admitted to being ‘afraid’ of Tamra Judge: ‘The cancer of the show’

Tamra Judge has been a hot topic all season and it’s not just viewers that are outraged at her behavior.

The people who know her best have also been chiming in, and dragging The Real Housewives of Orange County star on social media.

Most recently OC alum Gretchen Rossi joined Tamra’s former bestie, Vicki Gunvalson and they had a lot to say about her antics.

Gretchen didn’t hold back while chatting about the 57-year-old, even calling her “the cancer of the show.”

The blonde beauty revealed that she’s in touch with many of Tamra’s cast members who’ve admitted they’re “afraid” of the RHOC star.

Tamra has never been one to bite her tongue or go against anyone, even her friends.

Shannon Beador is learning that the hard way this season, as Tamra has set her sights on the 60-year-old.

Viewers would have probably sided with Tamra when she called out Shannon for still consuming alcohol after her DUI arrest, but that wasn’t the case.

Shannon already had a lot on her plate dealing with Alexis Bellino and John Janssen, and no one wanted to kick her when she was already down, that is, except for Tamra, who viewers believe has taken things too far.

Gretchen Rossi calls Tamra Judge ‘the cancer of the show’

Gretchen joined Vicki and her co-host Christian Gray on the latest episode of My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, and Tamra was a hot topic.

Gretchen noted that Tamra’s strategy is to draw attention to other people’s drama to distract from her own life.

“She knows how to play that game well,” said the RHOC alum, who noted that Tamra is a producer’s dream because she’s “willing to do and say anything” and is only loyal to her paycheck.

“I’ve always said Tamra’s like the cancer of the show,” reasoned Gretchen, adding that the other cast members can’t be their authentic selves because of her.

Gretchen says the RHOC cast has admitted to being ‘afraid’ of Tamra

Gretchen and Vicki continued their chat, noting that Tamra’s castmates fear going against her because they don’t want to be on the receiving end of her venom.

“I feel like those women — cause they’ve said it to me– are afraid of her,” said Gretchen. Some of them maybe aren’t, but the ones that I’ve talked to have said that they are.”

The RHOC alum reasoned that it’s not good for the show if people cannot speak their minds due to fear of retaliation.

“You’re never going to have a truly authentic show when you’re afraid of somebody like that,” added Gretchen.

Check out Gretchen and Vicki’s chat below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.