Greg Grippo seen out in NYC with The Bachelor’s Bri Springs

A new Bachelor Nation romance is blossoming between Greg and Bri ahead of his season's The Bachelorette finale.

Greg Grippo was seen out in New York City with The Bachelor’s Bri Spings this weekend.

As The Bachelorette Season 17 finale nears and Katie Thurston gives out her final rose, Greg is making a new love connection of his own. Greg appears to be putting distance between himself and the explosive drama he caused by ditching Katie after his hometown date.

The New Jersey native was considered a front runner to win Katie’s heart. Now Greg has been accused of gaslighting Katie. They are slated to have a tense confrontation over Greg’s decision to self-eliminate on After the Final Rose.

As Monsters & Critics previously confirmed, The Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams revealed rumors that Greg is an actor will be addressed at the finale too.

Greg Grippo seen with The Bachelor’s Bri Springs in NYC

If the finale drama is getting to Greg, he certainly isn’t showing it. Greg was having a nice time with Bri when a fan snapped photos of the two in NYC on Saturday.

Bri appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 vying for Matt James’ love but ended up placing third. After her stint on the ABC reality TV show, Bri traded in San Francisco for the Big Apple.

The Instagram fan account @bachelornation.scoop posted a photo of Bri and Greg walking around New York City.

“Bri and Greg spotted in NYC together. Shook *sent in by a follower #thebachelor #thebachelorette,” was the caption on the picture.

A second photo shows the fan explaining the exchange with Greg and Bri. The fan shared a request for a photo was denied because the duo was trying to be discrete. Bri was the one speaking for them.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Greg and Bri hanging out

It didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to populate the comments section of the post featuring Bri and Greg hanging out.

One user shared a conspiracy theory about the sighting, while another didn’t see the big deal in Greg and Bri spending time together.

There was a little confusion about whether Bri and Greg were really dating because she supposedly had a boyfriend.

Bachelor Nation doesn’t have much love for Greg these days, as one fan joked about him missing his chance to be on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor alums certainly appear to be a couple, especially since they were trying to be discrete. Many alums of the hit ABC franchise live in New York City, so there’s a slim chance they could just be pals.

Stay tuned for more details on what’s really going on with Greg and Bri.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.