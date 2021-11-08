Greg Grippo opened up on his very public break-up with Season 18 Bachelorette, Katie Thurston. Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

Despite a very dramatic end to their relationship, Greg Grippo is holding nothing back on his time as a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Self-eliminating after hometown dates, Greg and Katie had viewers divided after a dramatic fight played out between the exes on the After the Final Rose special.

The New Jersey native recently opened up on the Kait Coaching podcast hosted by Kaitlyn Herman and reflected on his infamous break-up with the Season 18 Bachelorette, Katie Thurston.

Greg Grippo opens up on his break-up with Katie Thurston

While some questioned the sincerity in Greg’s feelings toward the Bachelorette due to his questionable acting school past, he explains he entered the show not expecting real feelings to form and felt sadness upon leaving.

“You don’t just fall out of love just like that, it takes some time,” Greg explained about his departure on the November 7th episode.

The 28-year-old added, “I didn’t think this was going to happen between like [Katie] and I. I didn’t think I was going to go on and absolutely like, you know, fall in love with the person.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“I think like the odds of that are honestly like very slim to none. I mean, I feel like a select few of [people] really are able to feel and really build something with the person that’s there.”

Greg Grippo believes The Bachelorette process can work for some

While it didn’t work out for him on the show, Greg defends his feelings for Katie and was surprised at himself for being able to feel something in such a short time.

“As much as people hate on the process, as much as people want to joke about it, it can definitely work for people,” Greg explained. “For instance, cancelling out pretty much all of the physical stuff right off the bat and just really getting deep with the person right away.”

He added, “You’re pressed for time and you have to talk about deep stuff with them, right off the bat. And I was not used to that with people, and it was also really challenging after the passing of my father because I wasn’t dating.”

Explaining that he hadn’t introduced anyone to his family following the passing of his father, “Getting that deep with someone that quickly, and letting someone into my life, where they were meeting my most important people in my life without even doing anything physical, it was really eye-opening.”

Do you believe Greg Grippo’s feelings for Katie Thurston were genuine? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.