Greg Grippo in bath towel shows off ‘luscious locks’ with Victoria Fuller

Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller are still going strong and now use their platform to be influencers together.

Victoria was recently filming an ad and was interrupted by a shirtless Greg, covered only in a towel.

The pair showed off their luscious locks as they revealed the product that keeps both their hair voluminous.

Since confirming their relationship on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Greg and Victoria have been quite public with their affection for one another.

Along with flirty social media comments, interview appearances, and Instagram Story PDA, the couple also recently documented their day of pampering as they got manicures and pedicures.

Victoria and Greg were all smiles as they declared having a “girls’ day” at the nail salon.

Greg Grippo compliments Victoria Fuller in nothing but a towel

Victoria Fuller took to her Instagram Stories to promote Nutrafol when she was joined by her boyfriend, Greg Grippo.

Greg approached with a towel wrapped around his waist as he appeared fresh from the shower.

Showing off his toned physique, Greg earnestly checked in on Victoria to see if she needed anything, and Victoria explained how Nutrafol helped both her and Greg’s hair improve.

Greg didn’t take long to join right in as they promoted Nutrafol together with text over the video reading, “luscious locks.”

They concluded the video with a kiss as Greg complimented Victoria’s beauty.

Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller treat themselves to a ‘girls’ day’

On Greg’s Instagram Stories, he shared some photos from his day taking Victoria to the nail salon.

Victoria snapped a photo as she smiled, with Greg looking quite satisfied as he closed his eyes and sat back in a chair.

Greg wrote over the photo, “@vlfuller feet were dehydrated so I had to treat her today,” with two red heart emojis.

In another selfie on Victoria’s Instagram Story, Victoria and Greg smiled while bundled up in jackets at the salon.

Victoria wrote in small print, “girls day @ the nail salon.”

Greg and Victoria appear happy in their relationship despite ruffling feathers at the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

After much speculation and a “soft launch” from Nick Viall, Victoria and Greg were finally able to publicly confirm their relationship while sitting on the BIP reunion couch with host Jesse Palmer.

Victoria revealed that she and her ex-fiance, Johnny DePhillipo, ended their engagement after several toxic fights. Victoria then explored a romance with Greg as the two traveled to Italy.

She defended her relationship with Greg and was adamant there was no cheating despite Johnny feeling emotional cheating occurred.

Victoria declared that she didn’t care what people thought, and it seems that she and Greg continue to be undeterred by any public ridicule as they continue their relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.