Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Mike Planeta reveal their first celebrity crushes

Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Mike Planeta recently took a trip and answered fans’ questions while on the road.

One particular question had to do with celebrity crushes, and all three guys provided answers.

The Bachelorette Season 17 men reflect on their first celebrity crush

Mike Planeta took to his Instagram stories while in the car with Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer and allowed fans to ask them questions as they headed to a Duke basketball game.

Some of the questions ranged from favorite Justin Bieber song to who they deemed to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

The men were also asked about their first celebrity crushes, especially since before they all competed for Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 there were clearly celebrity women who had caught their eye.

And luckily, they didn’t hold back.

Mike went first and revealed that his first celebrity crush was Rachel McAdams from the romantic film the Notebook.

Andrew declared this his first celebrity crush was the newly single and always stunning actress Meagan Good.

Greg shared that his celebrity crush was Friends breakout star, Jennifer Aniston.

Greg, Andrew, and Mike keep their bromance alive

Greg, Andrew, and Mike weren’t able to find a wife within The Bachelor franchise, but they did manage to find lasting friendships as Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette produced a plethora of notable bromances.

Greg and Andrew became particularly close since starring on The Bachelorette, and they often share glimpses into their ventures, from working out together to meeting Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe together. It also seems Andrew and Greg have built such a solid bond that they soon plan to move in together.

Recently, Andrew Spencer celebrated a birthday where he turned 27 and several men from his season came along for his birthday festivities.

As Andrew attended a hockey game and his first WWE match over his birthday weekend, he was accompanied by friends and fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 costars Mike Planeta, Greg Grippo, Tre Cooper, and Justin Glaze.

Along with building bromances amongst the men from his season, Andrew also seemed to form a bond with The Bachelorette Season 18 star Rodney Mathews.

Rodney wished Andrew a happy birthday on social media, calling Andrew his brother and suggesting that he and Andrew are the ‘same person.’

It seems friendships amongst men from The Bachelorette are still going strong.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.