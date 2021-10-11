Gordon Thornton on RHOP: Here’s what to know about Mia Thornton’s husband’s net worth, bio, and more

Mia Thornton’s husband Gordon Thornton has caused a stir and piqued interest. Pic credit: Bravo

Gordon Thornton has made quite a splash on the Real Housewives of Potomac, and not necessarily in the best way. Gordon’s recent behavior has viewers up in arms but in all fairness, it’s too early to judge Mia Thornton’s husband since we barely know him.

What we know so far is that Gordon is a successful entrepreneur and that he’s married to the new Potomac Housewife. We’ve seen more of Gordon in the past two episodes as the cast embarked on their second cast trip of the season. However, there’s a lot more to Gordon that may never be revealed on the show, but don’t worry we have all the tea on Mia’s husband.

Gordon Thornton’s career

The 69-year-old started his career long before he met and married the Real Housewives of Potomac star. He is a native of North Carolina and kicked off his career as a franchise owner of multiple McDonalds’ franchises in 1993.

Gordon branched out and in 2011 he became a multi-unit franchise owner with Massage Envy. Meanwhile, 2012 marked the end of his run operating the McDonald’s franchises but that same year he became the CEO of Giselle Executive Management DBA. Under this company, Gordon then became the owner of franchises of The Joint Chiropractic.

This business move allowed Gordon the ability to own a business that provided an affordable, convenient, and accessible way for people to heal from back and neck pain.”

Gordon’s brother Marvin Thornton also joined him in this venture and they currently own eight clinics in Washington DC and surrounding areas. Furthermore, Gordon, his wife Mia Thornton, and his brother Marvin are the regional developers for Washington, D.C, and Maryland.

The Thorntons have become one of the most successful franchise owners in The Joint Chiropractic network and are set to develop up to “30 clinics in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., area over the next few years.”

Gordon Thornton’s personal life

Before he married Mia Thornton, Gordon was married to Deborah Poole and they had a daughter who’s now of adult age.

As for Mia and Gordon, they tied the knot in 2012, have been married for nine years, and have two kids–a son named Jeremiah Carter and a daughter, Juliana.

Gordon is also step-dad to Mia’s son, Joshua from a previous relationship.

What is Gordon Thornton’s net worth?

Gordon Thornton’s career moves have garnered him a nice fortune over the years. It’s no wonder that Mia continues to brag about her wealth on the show because the Real Housewives of Potomac star’s husband is reportedly worth $100 million.

Mia has accumulated her own net worth of $5 million and it’s due to her own savvy business dealings– which now includes her own candle line.

As for Gordon, the entrepreneur has accumulated his wealth from his early days of investing in franchises to his current involvement in the lucrative health and wellness business. And with plans to develop even more clinics in the next few years, there’s no doubt that Gordon’s net worth will continue to increase.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.