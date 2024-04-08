Golden Bachelor stars take on Bachelor Nation on Celebrity Family Feud: Here’s when to tune in

Get ready, Bachelor Nation! Several stars are headed to Celebrity Family Feud this summer.

The Steve Harvey-hosted game show featuring celebrities has become a summer staple for ABC.

Thanks to The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, we know that he and his new wife, Theresa Nist, battle Bachelor Nation for charity.

It was a blended family affair for the newlyweds, who were joined by Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, and Theresa’s children, Jen and Tommy.

The episode has Theresa and Gerry’s family face off against three Bachelor Nation couples.

Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko, Zach Shallcross, and Kaity Biggar take on Gerry and Theresa on Celebrity Family Feud.

When will The Golden Bachelor stars battle Bachelor Nation on Celebrity Family feud?

Taking to Instagram, Gerry shared images from filming the ABC show. Two shots were from the red carpet with his daughters. Another picture shows the entire family on the set, while the other shows Gerry and singer Meghan Trainor.

“Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family,” Gerry wrote.

Gerry shares a family selfie from Celebrity Family Feud. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

Gerry’s daughter, Angie, shared more insight into the Celebrity Family Feud appearance, including when Bachelor Nation should tune in.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the day on set to Instagram, Angie revealed it was a dream come true to be on the hit game show.

“MY LIFELONG DREAM was finally fulfilled! Since I was little I wanted to be on family feud. I would dream about it and assemble my team in my mind. Yesterday…it happened!!!! We played celebrity family feud!!! It was so much fun. Our team was my Dad, Theresa, my sister, me, Tommy and Jen! Tune in sometime in August!” Angie expressed.

Yes, unfortunately, Bachelor fans will be waiting for months to see this epic showdown. But there is more good news regarding Bachelor Nation and Celebrity Family feud.

The Golden Bachelor ladies film Celebrity Family Feud

Theresa’s daughter also used Instagram, sharing several pictures that reveal some of the women from Gerry’s season of The Golden Bachelor also filmed an episode of the show.

Kathy Swarts confirmed her appearance on Celebrity Family Feud with a quick video that featured several clips from her experience.

There’s a chance that women from The Golden Bachelor are getting their own episode facing off against each other.

One fan shared pictures from the day with 10 of the women taking a selfie with Steve and also posing on the red carpet.

“The Golden Ladies had their time to shine on @familyfeudabc, too! Episode will air sometime this summer 😍 This selfie with @iamsteveharveytv is absolutely priceless 😂☺️ Team Fantasy Sweets! #thegoldenbachelor #thebachelor #bachelornation #bachnation #celebrityfamilyfeud #familyfeud #steveharvey,” was the caption on the IG post.

Bachelor Nation will get a treat this summer when Celebrity Family Feud devotes an entire hour to the hit franchise in August.

All signs point to one episode featuring The Golden Bachelor stars facing off with Bachelor Nation couples. The second episode appears to be devoted to The Golden Bachelor ladies.

Celebrity Family Feud Season 11 premieres in summer 2024 on ABC.