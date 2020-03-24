God Made a Woman: Watch Lauren Mascitti’s heartwarming song inspired by her Nana

This season of American Idol is off to a great start, and contestant Lauren Mascitti’s original song God Made a Woman wowed judges and viewers alike on last night’s episode.

Lauren, 27, is a registered nurse originally from Louisville, Ohio and later Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren has been musical all her life.

In addition to singing, she plays the guitar, mandolin, and piano and writes her own music. An original song got her a ticket to Hollywood, and she’s continued to astound all three judges with her composition skills.

God Made a Woman has a special story behind it

Lauren said that the song she wrote “celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of being a woman.” She drew inspiration for the song from the support of her Nana, Dee. Lauren was raised by her grandparents and opted to take her Nana with her to Hollywood, so Dee was in the audience to see Lauren perform the special song.

In a cute flashback sequence, viewers got to see videos of Lauren growing up. In one video, an adorable 3-year-old Lauren says, “I like playing guitar A LOT!”

Nana Dee, obviously proud, displayed photo albums and scrapbooks documenting Lauren’s musical accomplishments throughout the years. Dee said that Lauren has made up little jingles since she was a toddler and just talking about Lauren brought Nana to tears.

The song’s gentle, soothing sound and uplifting message moved the judges and got Lauren a standing ovation.

While Lauren wasn’t sure if the song would help her in the competition, she was clear about her passion. “I’m not sure if it was enough to get through to the next round, but I love music,” she said. “I want to do it for the rest of my life.”

The song is on an album

Lauren has recorded a whopping nine albums, the first of which she completed at just seven years of age. By age 12, she’d released four albums and was performing six nights a week at the Americana Theater.

Lauren’s most recent album shares a title with the hit song. God Made a Woman was released in January and features the titular song plus a dozen others. It’s available on Spotify and Apple Music along with a few other of her albums, including 2014’s A Gypsy Point of View, 2010’s I Thought I’d Get a Love Song, and 2015’s It’s Never Just a Song.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.