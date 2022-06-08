Gleb Savchenko denies affair with DWTS partner Jana Kramer

Jana & Gleb’s Tango on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Recently, old rumors about Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko resurfaced.

There were rumors that he slept with his celeb partner Jana Kramer when they worked together on the show. The problem is that both were married when this happened.

The news came back when Jana’s ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli said that she admitted that she slept with Gleb while she was on the show.

However, Gleb has something to say about that.

Gleb Savchenko denies DWTS cheating rumors

Gleb Savchenko was at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted event and was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the newly resurfaced controversy.

“Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Gleb said in response. “Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question. she’ll probably answer the same thing.”

This came after Ian has said, “Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb. She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.'”

Gleb said he was sad that Ian felt the need to make these claims.

“I just feel a little sad that he had to go that way and say something like that about her,” Gleb told Entertainment Tonight. “I was totally surprised. She text me, ‘She’s like, ‘Dude, like can you imagine he said all of this? I’ve never, you know…whatever.’ So, but, absolutely not.”

Gleb also said that Jana hasn’t let it bring her down and was interested in reuniting with him if there was another all-star Dancing with the Stars show.

This isn’t the first time Gleb was accused of cheating with a DWTS partner

Gleb had a bad divorce from his wife, Elena Samodanova, who accused him of cheating with “multiple” Dancing with the Stars partners.

One of the alleged partners was Chrishell Stause.

In that case, Chrishell tore into the allegations, claiming they were not true.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” Chrishell said. “So we’re just friends.”

“I get it. I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

