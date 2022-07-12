Gizelle Bryant shows off assets in colorful bikini

Gizelle Bryant is flaunting her curves in a multi-colored bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is enjoying her summer and sharing the view with a new video where she wears a colorful bikini.

The mother-of-three shared the clip on TikTok, a platform she and co-star Ashley Darby use often.

The reality TV star listened to a Bob Marley remix while she lounged under the sun and made sure to protect herself from skin cancer.

Gizelle, who is often filmed working out on camera, showed the fruits of her labor in a colorful bikini and shared footage of her beach day on social media.

Gizelle Bryant shows curves in colorful bikini

Gizelle Bryant let loose after filming The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, and she celebrated with a bikini video. Gizelle filmed herself in selfie mode and panned the camera downward to show off her swimsuit and fit body.

The Reasonably Shady podcast host informed fans that she had her SPF 30 sunblock on to prevent UV damage.

She wore black sunglasses and gave the camera a toothy smile.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m outside! With my SPF 30.”

Gizelle got in the mood with a remix of Bob Marley’s Sun Is Shining by Robin Schulz. She shared the video on TikTok and reposted the clip on her Instagram, ensuring maximum exposure. Gizelle played with her blonde hair as she opted to go “natural” without extensions.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 latest news

Many reality TV fans have been waiting to get their The Real Housewives of Potomac fix since the reunion aired last October.



The Season 7 cast features all of the Housewives from Season 6 – Gizelle, Ashley, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Last week, the ladies finished filming with a group get-together and premiere party for Candiace’s latest single.

The upcoming season promises to be interesting and full of drama – original cast member Ashley Darby announced her separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, during filming in April. Another potential source of drama includes a health scare for last year’s newcomer, Mia Thornton, who thought she had cancer earlier this year.

Be sure to check back for updates and potential spoilers about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming last week. Season 7 is expected to premiere on Bravo early this Fall.