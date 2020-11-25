Gizelle Bryant and Dolores Catania share update on their beef with Ramona Singer

Real Housewives of New York star, Ramona Singer, has seen her fair share of trouble over her time with the franchise and often finds herself in the middle of it.

As if arguing with her New York castmates wasn’t enough, Ramona went ahead and caused issues across franchise lines; particularly with Gizelle Bryant from the Real Housewives of Potomac and Dolores Catania from the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gizelle and Dolores update fans on where they stand with Ramona

During a segment of the Watch What Happens Live aftershow, host Andy Cohen read fan questions and asked the two women where they stood with Ramona.

“What your thoughts are on Ramona since squashing your beef at Bravocon. Do you think that she will ever change?” he asked.

Taking the high road, Dolores diplomatically answered, “I don’t know if Ramona’s changed much, or ever will. However, I always give her a chance until the next time she screws up.”

Andy then turns to Gizelle and asks, “Gizelle, what about you?”

Clearly, Gizelle isn’t having it since Ramona offered a less-than-sincere apology at Bravocon.

“[scoffs] I don’t remember squashing the beef. So, Ramona and I are right where we were,” she laughs.

A segment during Bravocon called Ramona out for her numerous beef with other housewives

In 2019, an event for Bravo superfans, called Bravocon, brought together 70 of the network’s biggest celebrities and offered an immersive and interactive weekend-long event.

During one of the many segments over the weekend, Andy Cohen hosted a game called Squash! That! Beef!

This game put the spotlight on the beef of two Bravolebrities and gave them an opportunity to squash their beef.

Andy first brought Ramona and Gizelle together and explained their ongoing beef.

“You were posing for a photo in the Hamptons, and it appeared that you asked Gizelle to leave the photograph,” Andy shared.

Ramona then cut in with her side of the story where she says that she only asked Gizelle to step aside because she wanted to get a photo with the host of the event before anything else.

When Andy offered Ramona the chance to apologize to Gizelle, she simply stated that she was sorry for “hurting” her feelings. When Gizelle confirmed that her feelings weren’t hurt, Ramona revoked her apology and the two weren’t able to make amends.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Ramona was called to the stage once again to discuss her issues with Dolores.

“We played a game on Watch What Happens Live! Dolores’ ex, Frank, came out. It was a dating game and you didn’t want to take a photo with Frank after the show and Dolores took offense to it,” Andy said.

The ladies then had a back and forth with Ramona saying that she doesn’t like taking photos. Dolores called her out and told her, “Then you shouldn’t be in the business!”

The two ultimately put their beef to rest and, thankfully for Ramona, at least one of the ladies is willing to let it go.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.