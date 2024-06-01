Gino Palazzolo hints that Jasmine Pineda ‘can’t stop lying’ amid rumors she left him for another man

90 Day Fiance viewers are putting Jasmine Pineda on blast for lying, and her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo, agrees that she “can’t stop.”

For months now, rumors have been swirling that Jasmine and Gino’s marriage is kaput.

Allegedly, Jasmine cheated on Gino with a man she met at Planet Fitness, and the Panamanian native is reportedly living with her new beau after Gino kicked her out of his Michigan home.

Although Jasmine has refused to speak about her private life on social media, her online activity has provided plenty of clues about the status of her marriage.

Jasmine has filmed herself alongside a mystery man she referred to affectionately as “Chihuahua” and recently uploaded photos that match those of her rumored boyfriend, Matt Branis.

Amid all of the chatter online that Jasmine, 37, and Gino, 53, have split, Gino is speaking out and throwing major shade at his estranged wife.

Gino Palazzolo agrees that Jasmine Pineda ‘can’t stop lying’

90 Day Fiance fan account @90dayfiance.news.and.memes recently uploaded a screenshot of one of Jasmine’s confessionals during an episode of Happily Ever After?

In the photo, Jasmine is seen telling TLC’s cameras, “I was very independent person.”

The accompanying caption in the post read, “Jasmine can’t stop lying 🤥.”

In the comments section, fellow 90 Day Fiance viewers agreed with the caption and so did Gino.

The reality TV star wrote in the comments, “🙏🏻🙏🏻Amen!”

Gino tells a 90 Day Fiance fan that he ‘can’t chat about’ his and Jasmine’s relationship status

Like Jasmine, Gino has remained tightlipped about their marriage on Instagram.

In his most recent post, uploaded ahead of Memorial Day, Gino posed inside a gym as he got ready to hit the punching bag.

“Time for a workout on the punching bag and let all my frustrations out! 🤪🙀🤬😛🤫Happy Sunday everyone and hope you have an amazing day! 💯☀️😃 Are you doing anything exciting today? 🙃,” Gino wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Gino was asked by a follower, “Is Jasmine really with that guy Matt now?!”

In response, Gino kept mum and told the 90 Day Fiance fan, “I’m not able to chat about relationship status during airing of the show 😅”

Because of NDAs, 90 Day Fiance cast members aren’t permitted to share the real-time status of their relationships.

But judging by Jasmine and Gino’s behavior off-camera, we’re guessing these two have finally called it quits after years of butting heads, just shy of their one-year wedding anniversary.

Time will tell if Gino and Jasmine are headed for another 90 Day Fiance spinoff to reconcile their marriage, or perhaps one of them will join a future cast of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.