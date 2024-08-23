Gino Palazzolo has ‘good time’ with Jasmine’s rumored boyfriend’s ex

90 Day Fiance star Gino Palazzolo continues to spark rumors that he’s moved on from Jasmine Pineda.

Gino has been spending time with a woman who has a curious connection to his estranged wife, Jasmine.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gino has become chummy-chummy with the ex-girlfriend of Jasmine’s rumored boyfriend, Matt Branis.

After Gino was spotted spending time with the mystery brunette, rumors began circulating that he had found another woman amid his alleged split from Jasmine.

Gino began sharing photos of himself with the brown-haired beauty, and it got 90 Day Fiance fans’ tongues wagging.

Gino called her his “good friend” and “Bestie.”

As it turns out, the mystery brunette is a woman named Lamia, who reportedly used to date Jasmine’s new man, Matt.

Gino and Lamia’s relationship has grown because the two were spotted spending time together again.

Gino enjoys ‘good times’ in Detroit with two women

This time, Gino and Lamia were joined by another brunette woman as the trio enjoyed a summer night in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

Gino shared some snaps in his Instagram Story ahead of the weekend, depicting himself, a woman named Adrianna Merritt, and Lamia.

Gino spent time with the woman who reportedly used to date Jasmine’s rumored boyfriend, Matt. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

In the first photo, the group posed for a close-up selfie, which Gino captioned, “Good times in downtown Detroit.”

A second photo of the threesome featured Gino posing between the two ladies in front of a water fountain with a Detroit sign behind them.

Gino captioned his second slide, “Beautiful summer night downtown.”

Jasmine and Gino’s marriage is reportedly kaput

Jasmine reportedly cheated on Gino with Matt, and the two are said to be living together.

After he suspected that Jasmine was cheating on him, Gino reportedly reached out to Lamia online.

The two formed a friendship and had met in person a couple of times, per @kikiandkibbitz on Instagram, but Lamia claimed she and Gino were in no way romantically involved.

And, despite rumors that Gino and Lamia were filming for a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Lamia told @kikiandkibbitz the gossip was untrue.

Jasmine and Gino are giving mixed signals on social media

Meanwhile, Jasmine is keeping mum online regarding her and Gino’s marital status.

She recently celebrated her 38th birthday, and although she shared that she received a bouquet of red roses, balloons, and a gift, she didn’t say who they were from, keeping 90 Day Fiance viewers guessing.

Amid all the chitter chatter, Gino and Jasmine professed their love for each other just weeks ago, further confusing 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The only information that Jasmine has given us about her and Gino’s relationship status was a hint in June 2024.

In her Instagram Story, Jasmine teased that 90 Day Fiance viewers will get answers this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The Panamanian native wrote, “The only way to get the truth is by watching the show.”

Will a polygraph test unveil any details about Jasmine and Gino’s reported split?

We know that Gino and Jasmine were offered polygraph tests, and the results will be featured in Part 5 of the Season 8 Tell All on Sunday.

Gino refused to take his lie detector test, but after some reluctance, Jasmine went through with hers.

Now, we’re dying to see what questions Gino and Jasmine asked each other, if Gino changed his mind and agreed to do the polygraph, and if their answers were responsible for the demise of their marriage.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.