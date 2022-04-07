Gino Palazzolo faces backlash after doubling down on position that Ben Rathbun’s friend messaged him first

Gino Palazzolo drew criticism from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for his Tell All comments. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo can’t seem to accept that he got caught in a lie during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All because he doubled down on his innocence on a 90 Day fan page’s post.

He was confronted by host Shaun Robinson about whether he DMed or communicated with any 90 Day cast this season. He said that he didn’t but was then shown evidence that he messaged Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica on Instagram.

Gino was quick to say he remembered their conversation after he was presented with his message to her but said that she was the one who messaged him. However, Gino couldn’t back it up with receipts.

On Instagram, a tweet was reshared that highlighted Gino’s message to Jessica, and Gino had something to say in his defense which prompted 90 Day viewers to speak up.

Gino Palazzolo faced heat from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for his lies

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared a popular post from Twitter that called Gino Palazzolo out.

The post showed the message Before the 90 Days viewers saw Gino had sent to Jessica that read, “Hi Jessica! I have to ask out of curiosity but are you Sicilian? (Cowboy hat emoji).”

The tweets originator commented, “He even refuses to take the hat off in emojis.”

Gino had a pointed response to the post on Instagram.

He interjected, “Keep in mind she has siciliano in her IG name. This is the reason I asked the question in the first place. Also she contacted me first by replying to my story. Lastly she called me to do IG live with her and Ben but I was working and couldn’t attend. There was nothing there so don’t blow this out of proportion.”

Gino’s comment received sweeping criticism from Before the 90 Days viewers.

One popular point read, “Then why did you have to lie about it?? That’s the issue.”

Someone else wrote, “We can see it clearly on your face every time you try to hide something dude.”

Another critic added, “No one believes you.”

Jasmine Pineda will get into a fight with Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica at the Tell All

Based on the trailer for Part 2 of the Before the 90 Days Tell All, Jasmine will confront Ben’s friend Jessica and lose control.

There was no hint as to Gino’s response, but Jessica was visibly shaken by Jasmine’s attacks in defense of Gino.

Before the 90 Days viewers will have to watch the upcoming episode to find out what else will be said and go down.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.