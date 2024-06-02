Gino Palazzolo calls out Jasmine Pineda for claiming she can’t buy herself tampons: ‘I have evidence’

Gino Palazzolo isn’t done firing shots at his estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda.

While 90 Day Fiance fans continue to try to figure out whether Gino and Jasmine are still together, Gino has provided some clues that seem to point in the direction of a breakup.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino recently took aim at Jasmine in an Instagram comment.

A 90 Day Fiance fan account posted a photo of Jasmine during a Happily Ever After? confessional, and in the caption, wrote that the Panamanian native “can’t stop lying.”

Gino insinuated that he agreed with the sentiment, taking to the comments to write, “🙏🏻🙏🏻Amen!”

Now, Gino is taking things a step further, and the 90 Day Fiance star claims he has incriminating evidence to prove that Jasmine is a liar.

Gino Palazzolo says he has receipts to prove Jasmine Pineda lying

Gino uploaded a screenshot of a recent scene from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, in which Jasmine screamed at him, accusing him of “controlling” her.

In the scene, Jasmine claimed that she had to depend on Gino for literally everything, even purchasing tampons for herself, and fiercely exclaimed that she would never let anyone – except for her dog, Coco – control her.

But, Gino says he has receipts to prove otherwise, according to the caption in his Instagram Story.

Gino put Jasmine on blast in his Instagram Story. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

“I just wanna set the record straight since I see a lot of false assumptions flying around being posted,” Gino began his lengthy caption.

“I opened a joint bank account and have evidence of that, for jasmine, only 1 month after she arrived to Michigan AND made my individual account a joint account as well,” he continued.

Topping off his defensive stance, Gino added, “So jasmine could certainly buy tampons or anything else whenever needed.”

Gino doubles down on his stance that Jasmine is lying

Gino’s Instagram Story slide was shared to @90dayfianceupdate’s feed in a post captioned, “Gino has a lot to say about this scene and shares proof of what REALLY happened !!”

Gino made his way to the comments, where he expressed his agreement with a series of emojis.

Gino conveyed his feelings using the hundred-percent emoji, a man shrugging emoji, a cussing face with symbols on its mouth emoji, and a winking face with a tongue-out emoji.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

90 Day Fiance sleuths believe Jasmine is living with the man she allegedly cheated on Gino with

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Jasmine is allegedly living with her new boyfriend, Matt Branis, who some outlets claim she met at Planet Fitness.

Reportedly, Gino kicked Jasmine out of his Michigan home after discovering that Jasmine was having an affair with Romanian-born Matt.

While Gino has been giving 90 Day Fiance fans clues about his year-long marriage to Jasmine, she has continued to remain tight-lipped on social media.

She has, however, hinted that Gino “used” and “betrayed” her, accusing her estranged husband of hanging out with strippers amid all of the chatter online.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.