Gino and Jasmine returning to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with more trust issues and demands

90 Day Fiance fans, get ready for more drama as Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda return for Season 6 of Before the 90 Days.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 6 of the popular spinoff premieres next month.

This season’s cast includes veteran couple Gino and Jasmine, as well as seven new couples.

During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine debuted their oftentimes volatile love story.

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship proved to be anything but easygoing and predictable. Who could forget the time Gino sent topless photos of Jasmine to his ex? Or the infamous toothbrush-throwing scene?

Despite the many ups and downs and red flags in their relationship, Gino proposed to Jasmine, and she accepted.

In the upcoming season of Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine’s arguments continue, and this time, the main culprits are impatience, finances, and issues with their sex life.

Amid their engagement, Jasmine grows impatient as she waits for her K-1 visa to arrive. Their plan is for Jasmine to leave Panama and move to the U.S. to live in Gino’s home state of Michigan.

While Gino continues to promise Jasmine that her visa is on its way, she forces him to pay for a luxury apartment in Panama while she waits. Jasmine’s penchant for extravagance concerns Gino’s family, who wonders whether the South American beauty is just after his wallet.

In addition to fighting over money, Jasmine and Gino continue to have trouble communicating effectively, trusting each other, and being satisfied in the bedroom.

As seen in the video clip below, Jasmine tells Gino, “This is our last chance to reignite the spark.”

While seated in the bedroom, Jasmine tells Gino she’s not wearing a bra and asks him, “You gonna feel it?” to which he adamantly replies, “No!” and pushes her away.

Then, accusations of infidelity are thrown around. In another scene, Gino expresses that he’s becoming “really worried” and asks Jasmine, “Are you cheating on me?”

The clip doesn’t reveal Jasmine’s response, but during a heated confessional, Gino gets up from his seat next to Jasmine and exclaims, “You’re a f**king idiot!” and then walks away.

Jasmine screams at him, “I’m gonna go to my ex. He knows how to f**k! He’s the best man I have ever had! F**k you!”

“I’m done,” Gino defeatedly says as he leaves the room.

Jasmine and Gino raise questions about their relationship status

Gino and Jasmine haven’t mentioned each other on Instagram since last year, so it’s unclear whether their relationship has fizzled out or if they’re attempting not to spoil anything for the show.

Gino’s feed doesn’t show any indication that he and Jasmine are still together, while Jasmine’s feed currently only features one photo including Gino in a post dated July 2, 2022, seen below, in which Jasmine referred to Gino as her “ride or die love” and her “cutie pie” in the caption.

Jasmine sparked breakup rumors earlier this year when she captioned a post that had 90 Day Fiance viewers assuming she and Gino had split. Jasmine never addressed the rumors, and she and Gino have oscillated between following and unfollowing each other on IG.

Jasmine and Gino each announced their 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days return on Instagram

Regardless, each of them shared the news that they’re returning for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in their respective Instagram Stories.

Jasmine wrote, “See you soon every Sunday in Before the 90 day Season 6 At TLC,” adding, “Your Panamanian girlfriend is back.”

Jasmine and Gino announced their return to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in their Stories. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/@gpalazz2/Instagram

Gino included a screenshot of his and Jasmine’s tumultuous confessional and captioned it, “We are back for another exciting season!!”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.