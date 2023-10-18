Gina Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend Travis Mullen granted temporary restraining order against ex-wife over alleged ‘threats’ and ‘harassing behavior’

Gina Kirschenheiter has raved about her great co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

However, Gina’s boyfriend, Travis Mullen, has a much different situation.

He recently requested a restraining order against his ex-wife Meghan Mullen over alleged “threats” and “harassing behavior.”

The 38-year-old requested for himself, Gina, and the three kids he shares joint custody of with Meghan following their 2017 divorce.

Travis asked that Meghan not be allowed to come within 100 yards of Gina and the kids and, in his recent petition, made several other allegations against his former spouse.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend, Travis, accuses his ex-wife of harassment

Radar Online obtained court documents that were filed by Travis requesting protection from his ex-wife.

Travis noted that in October 2021, Meghan was charged with misdemeanor battery over an incident involving him.

In May 2022, a criminal protective order instructing Meghan to stay 100 yards away from him was granted, and in August 2022, it was reissued.

However, Travis alleged that she violated the order on August 16, 2023, when he spotted her car in his neighborhood.

Travis called the police, and they took Meghan into custody, but she was released hours later.

In recent court documents, Travis claimed Meghan “threatened me and my family, and has engaged in a campaign of harassment, unwanted contact, attempted extortion, and threats of harm if I do not comply with her demands.”

He said he needed the restraining order because he was “fearful” that without one in place, she would “continue to harm and harass me and our children.”

“She has continually and is increasingly harassing and harming me, even with a criminal protective order in place,” he reasoned.

Travis also accused Meghan of making disparaging and untrue Instagram comments about him and the RHOC star– one being that he and they were abusive towards his children.

“I am fearful of Meghan’s harassing behavior and threats directed by her to me,” said Travis, claiming that she has created a “dangerous environment for our children.”

Meghan’s lawyer responded to the restraining order request and explained that on August 16, his client was nearly 100 yards from Gina’s home because she was in the neighborhood to drop her kids off at school.

Meghan also claimed her ex-husband didn’t provide evidence of harm to Gina.

Travis was granted a temporary restraining order for himself but not for Gina or his kids. He will return to court in December to try and make the order permanent.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.