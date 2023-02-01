Gina Kirschenheiter recently posted a rocker-chic photo as she gears up for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While there’s no date for the new season yet, Gina is making sure to stay on our radar thanks to her fashionable social media posts.

In a recent post, Gina wore black spandex leggings and a white crop top with criss-cross detail at the front paired with white high-top sneakers.

Gina completed the ensemble with a black leather jacket designed with lots of zippers and silver hardware, adding an edgy look to the otherwise sporty outfit.

She styled her chic blonde bob in a side part and sported dramatic lashes and nude lips.

Gina struck a confident pose while at Cryo Haus— a luxury cryotherapy spa in Laguna Beach. However, the Bravo personality wasn’t the only one ready to get frozen treatment.

The sports fan also spotted footballer Joshua Palmer at the location and she snapped a photo with the Chargers wide receiver.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter enjoys a bonding weekend with her daughter

Rumors are that the RHOC cast has officially wrapped filming for the new season, and Gina has been using her off time to spend some one-on-one time with her daughter, Sienna.

The mother-daughter duo went to Monterey Bay and Gina noted in a recent post that she had the “best trip.”

Gina shared some great moments from their getaway where they stayed at the historic Seven Gables Inn and took full advantage of the beachside location. However, the reality TV personality and her daughter did a lot more than just enjoy the beach.

“We conquered the aquarium, collected more seashells then we can count, built an epic sand sea turtle, ate endless amounts of carbs, candy and ice cream and pampered ourselves while watching the ocean right from our room,” shared Gina in her Instagram caption, adding, “I will remember this trip forever.”

Gina Kirschenheiter promotes Pipi Wipe

Gina recently introduced her 741, 000 Instagram followers to a brand that she’s now partnered with: Pipi Wipe. She shared a video demonstrating how to use the products.

The wipes are biodegradable and are ideal for cleaning surface areas when using public restrooms. The creative design has a small handle at the top and a wipe at the other end, making it easy to clean toilets and toilet handles without getting any germs on your hands.

“@pipiwipe is a mom MUST have… and honestly just a must have in general for any public bathrooms (but also I use in my car – so really these wipes are just essential at all times 😂),” Gina noted in her post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.