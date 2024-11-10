Gina Kirschenheiter speaks out after getting mocked for embarrassing online blunder

An embarrassing social media blunder left Gina Kirschenheiter with eggs on her face, but now she’s speaking out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was called out for reportedly having a burner account, but she insists that’s not the case.

A Bravo fan page posted a photo of the RHOC cast, and under the post was a flattering comment about Gina being the “best mommy” and “best friend.”

However, the comment was posted from Gina’s Instagram account.

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot the error, claiming that the mom of three must’ve thought she was logged into her burner account.

Gina denied that, but it hasn’t stopped social media critics from commenting on the awkward moment.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter explains her embarrassing Instagram comment

Gina Kirschenheiter addressed the claims head-on by posting a video explaining the awkward moment.

Using the green screen feature, she had the Instagram post in clear view, showing the comment from her account which read, “Love My Gal Gina. Best Daughter, Best Mommy, Best Friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A comment from Gina’s account. Pic credit: @bravodailydish/Instagram

The comment was posted several days ago but recently began making the rounds online.

The RHOC star responded to the commotion in her video, noting that her dad is the one to blame.

“My dad forgot to switch back to his account before writing this. ❤️ I love you dad ❤️ @summa777. Take the day off trolls, it’s Saturday,” noted Gina in the caption.

She then explained that her dad has access to her Instagram account and often logs in to delete nasty comments from her page.

“That was my dad commenting,” shared the Bravo personality “He deletes mean comments on my posts because he hates me having to come on social media and read hurtful things.”

However, Gina bluntly affirmed before ending the post, “In all reality, I don’t actually give a f**k what you people say. So there you go; there’s the scoop.”

Gina is getting roasted on social media

Before Gina explained the blunder, people were already commenting online and calling out the embarrassing moment.

“Oh that’s so embarrassing,” wrote a commenter.

“She came out and blamed it on her dad. Ha,” added someone else.

“Lmao!! I couldn’t have a burner account if I were a housewife- I’d be busted all the time!” an Instagram user confessed.

Someone exclaimed, “Goes to show they probably allll do it! Pathetic & unnecessary.”

Another added, “Omgggggg that’s a desperate look.”

RHOC critics come out in force. Pic credit: @bravo_boo/Instagram

Do you believe Gina’s explanation or was she trying to save face after being caught? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.