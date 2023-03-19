Gina Kirschenheiter shows us her street style in edgy leather outfit

Gina Kirschenheiter has blossomed into quite the fashionista and The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently showed off her edgy street style.

Gina snapped a photo while hanging out with a friend, and her outfit was nothing short of eye-catching. She opted for an edgy ensemble in a sheer black top with high-waisted shorts.

She completed the edgy look with stockings and a pair of chunky leather boots, then pulled it all together with a tan, coat.

The stylish mom of three switched up her sleek blonde bob and instead rocked a short ponytail while donning dark sunglasses.

Gina and her friend were in mid-conversation on the streets of New York when the photo was taken and neither seemed ready for the snap.

However, she still managed to look graceful in the stylish shot, which was shared on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Still working on it….”

Gina Kirschenheiter in New York. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

A few days ago we saw another fashionable photo from Gina, as she gave us a peek at one of her Season 17 confessional outfits. The cast members have been teasing the new season, and Gina snapped a video during her green screen interview while clad in a purple cutout minidress.

She also revealed that we are edging closer to Season 17 since they recently recorded their tag lines. So far, there’s still no trailer and no release date for the new season, but in the meantime, Gina is giving us all kinds of fashion moments on social media.

Gina Kirschenheiter enjoys a stylish night out with Leah McSweeney

Gina met up with another fashionista during her time in New York, Leah McSweeney and the two women had a grand time in the city.

The pair donned their most stylish outfits as they turned up to see the Broadway show, Shucked at the Nederlander Theatre in Midtown Manhatten.

Gina and Leah kicked up their legs during a fun moment as they posed in front of the large poster. Once again the RHOC star turned up her fashion game in thigh-high boots with an oversized sweater and a leather jacket slung over her shoulder.

“I never knew I loved corn this much until I saw @shuckedmusical 💛 a MUST see. My face hurts from laughing so hard. S/O to @shanemcanally + @thebrandyclark the music was incredible!!”

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter supports Calli Girl Boutique

The RHOC star doesn’t just get stylish on the streets of New York, she steps it up at the gym as well.

After an early morning pilates workout, Gina snapped a mirror selfie clad in a stylish tie-dye top from Callie Girl Boutique and tagged the brand in her post.

“Get up and move! Rarely get an early start but I did today and I’m not mad about it. @rhoc_emilysimpson I’m sure you’ve already been up and down that hill 5 times already 🙄 but 7:30am is early to me !! 😂😂😘💪🏻 @mantra_oc never disappoints ❤️🙌🏻 ” wrote Gina in her Instagram post.

She also urged her followers to “pick up my work out top from @calliegirlboutique”

Callie Girl Boutique has a store in Gina’s hometown of Mission Viejo and they also have a website. The store doesn’t just sell activewear, they stock a wide range of items ranging from swimwear, shoes, and jewelry, to intimates, loungewear, and even housewares.

They also offer free shipping in the U.S. for orders over $100.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.